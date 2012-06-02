15117 results for
How to Practice Diaphragmatic Breathing
It may sound surprising, but most people don't know how to breathe .
Why The 'Safe' Choice Is A Great One When It Comes To Relationships
Safe relationships aren't boring. They're healthy.
Vegan Black Bean Burgers Just In Time For Summer
These are even dad approved.
5 Habits That Can Ruin Any Relationship
"What if you could stop looking at relationships based on what everyone else is doing and ask, 'What's the most pragmatic solution I can have here?'...
Sunday Anxiety Is A Real Thing — Here's What It Looks Like
This specific type of dread affects four out of five people, a new survey shows.
Confused & Frustrated By Your Health Problems?
It's not just one thing making you feel sick.
This Equipment-Free Exercise Is The Fast Track To A Strong Core
It's a spin on an old classic.
10 Questions To Help You Find Your Purpose
We’ve all had the experience of making a firm resolution to reach a goal, only to lose the initial enthusiasm and fall off track.
7 Ways To Drink Better, Cleaner Water + More Of It
“Drink more water” is not the sexiest of wellness manifestos. For many people it falls under the category of common sense. Yet many experts site...
Why You REALLY Get Panic Attacks + How To Make 'Em Stop
Give yourself permission to feel your feelings — all them. Don’t question whether they’re worthy. Don’t judge yourself as self-indulgent.
9 Common Questions About Meditation That Will Lead You Astray
Now that meditation has escaped from hippie communes and infiltrated the highest levels of government (Rep. Tim Ryan), finance (Ray Dalio), business...
6 Reasons To Take Your Yoga Practice Outside
Here's why you should skip the studio and hit the park.
The Best Cauliflower Mash Ever
Having dealt with chronic digestive issues for years, I've tried many different protocols to feel better. Most have provided little to no improvement...
The Biggest Lie About Your Hotel Room Towels, Debunked By Research
It's not as "green" or as clean as we once thought.
Smoky Falafel Burgers (They're Vegan & Gluten-Free!)
Spice up your lunch routine with these smokey falafel burgers!
The One Supplement Skin Care Experts Recommend For Your 40s
With age, wisdom.
What I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Be A Life Coach
As I life-coached more and more people online, I learned many things.
11 Easy Rules Everyone Should Follow On Tinder & Dating Apps
Here's how to find the love of your life.
Why Going Gluten-Free Isn't Always The Answer: A Doctor & Celiac Expert Explains
"Few people are aware of the health risks that are hidden behind the hype surrounding the gluten-free diet."
15 Minutes Of Intense Exercise May Improve This Type Of Memory, Study Says
Get ready to feel sharper post-workout.