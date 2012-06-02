15117 results for

Meditation

How to Practice Diaphragmatic Breathing

It may sound surprising, but most people don't know how to breathe .

Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
June 2 2012
5 Habits That Can Ruin Any Relationship

"What if you could stop looking at relationships based on what everyone else is doing and ask, 'What's the most pragmatic solution I can have here?'...

Dain Heer, D.C.
August 21 2016
Sunday Anxiety Is A Real Thing — Here's What It Looks Like

This specific type of dread affects four out of five people, a new survey shows.

Evan Porter
July 14 2019
10 Questions To Help You Find Your Purpose

We’ve all had the experience of making a firm resolution to reach a goal, only to lose the initial enthusiasm and fall off track.

Steve Sisgold
August 18 2015

7 Ways To Drink Better, Cleaner Water + More Of It

“Drink more water” is not the sexiest of wellness manifestos. For many people it falls under the category of common sense. Yet many experts site...

Phoebe Lapine
April 13 2015

Why You REALLY Get Panic Attacks + How To Make 'Em Stop

Give yourself permission to feel your feelings — all them. Don’t question whether they’re worthy. Don’t judge yourself as self-indulgent.

Leslie Carr, PsyD
August 8 2016

9 Common Questions About Meditation That Will Lead You Astray

Now that meditation has escaped from hippie communes and infiltrated the highest levels of government (Rep. Tim Ryan), finance (Ray Dalio), business...

Light Watkins
November 5 2015

6 Reasons To Take Your Yoga Practice Outside

Here's why you should skip the studio and hit the park.

Julie Montagu
July 22 2016

The Best Cauliflower Mash Ever

Having dealt with chronic digestive issues for years, I've tried many different protocols to feel better. Most have provided little to no improvement...

Jen Broyles
March 10 2014
What I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Be A Life Coach

As I life-coached more and more people online, I learned many things.

John Kim, LMFT
July 11 2015
Why Going Gluten-Free Isn't Always The Answer: A Doctor & Celiac Expert Explains

"Few people are aware of the health risks that are hidden behind the hype surrounding the gluten-free diet."

Peter H.R. Green, M.D.
May 24 2016
