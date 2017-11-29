15117 results for

Functional Food

The Ultimate Guide To Making Healthy Smoothies For Any Season

These healing drinks belong in your daily diet. Here's how to make them.

#smoothies
Marie Reginato
November 29 2017
Healthy Weight

8 Fitness Mistakes You Don't Know You're Making

You work out every day, but nothing's happening. Despite years of effort, those lean-toned arms you want still haven't surfaced. Perhaps all you need...

#fitness #wellness #body image #weight loss success
Mariah Dolan
December 31 2014
Mental Health

It's Normal To Feel Stressed Right Now, Here's What You Can Do

How to understand cortisol levels—and what that means for your health.

#anxiety #stress #mbgsupplements #hormones
Serena Goldstein, N.D.
September 28 2018
Mental Health
Functional Food

Does Coffee Make You Gain Weight? Here's What You Need To Know

Is your morning cup of coffee contributing to a growing waistline?

#tea #Blood Sugar #drinks #coffee #metabolism
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
November 11 2018
Recipes

6 Sneaky Ways To Add More Plant-Based Protein To Your Day

May your day be rich in protein (and super delicious!).

#foods #food how to #protein #vegetarian #vegan
Sarah Aldrich
May 12 2017
Recipes

How To Use grass-fed collagen+ In Everything, From Coffee To Dessert

These three recipes can enhance your skin and promote collagen production.

#mbgsupplements #dessert #Collagen #coffee
Abby Moore
March 10
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily

The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.

#snowboarding #happiness #healthy recipes #meditation #wellness
Gretchen Bleiler
June 8 2016
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

Celebrate World Plant Milk Day With This Summer Squash Bake Recipe

Put this dairy-free Summer Squash Bake on dinner rotation now.

#partner
Chloe Schneider
August 20
PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals
There Are 3 Types Of Fatigue. Here's How To Identify Yours + Heal It Naturally

People seem to accept that feeling really tired is a way of life. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

#sleep #food #energy
Robin Berzin, M.D.
March 29 2016
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Integrative Therapeutics

The Scientific Reason Mornings Feel So Stressful (And What You Can Do About It)

Eight stress-reduction techniques that might just turn you into a morning person.

#sleep #stress #partner
Maridel Reyes
November 6 2019

6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age

So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...

#heart disease #mind body connection #yoga #aging
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 12 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

The Smoothie That Keeps A Nonstop Fitness Instructor Going

How NYC-based fitness instructor and stretching expert Alicia Archer takes care of her mind and body with a nonstop lifestyle.

#partner #happiness #new york city #fitness #wellness
Alicia Archer
January 17 2017