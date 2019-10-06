15117 results for

Love

This Is The Most Overlooked Step To Healing After An Affair

Can we show compassion for a cheater and the person they cheated with?

#breakup #marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
October 6 2019
Spirituality

Our June Numerology Forecast Screams "New Beginnings"

This June is the month for setting a new foundation, according to numerology.

#numerology #journaling #Journey #energy
Kaitlyn Kaerhart
June 1
Integrative Health

Could Vegetarianism Increase Your Risk Of Autoimmune Disease?

Why this doctor stopped being vegetarian after a lifetime following the diet.

#healing #nutrition #vegetarian #vegan
Terry Wahls, M.D.
March 19 2014
Home

If Your Home Doesn't Have These 5 Things, It's Time For A Redesign

Your home environment doesn’t merely surround you—it sustains you. And when designed consciously, it has the capacity to elevate your life.

#empowerment
Magalie René
April 13 2018
Spirituality

Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You

Here's what to do and what not to do the next time one rolls around.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 5
Sex

Not Enjoying Sex? Here's How To Take Control Of Your Pleasure

"Your biggest sex organ is your brain—not your body."

#tantric sex #sex #tantra
Psalm Isadora
October 28 2016
Love

5 Therapist-Approved New Year's Resolutions For Couples

Give your relationship a refresh this year.

#marriage #dating #holiday
Weena Cullins, LCMFT
December 31 2019
Spirituality

6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season

The zodiac's deep-diving fish directs attention to what lies beneath.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 19
Integrative Health

7 Steps to Natural Health and Healing

Looking and feeling great on the outside starts with taking responsibility to promote health on the inside, to create synergy between our physical and...

#healing #aromatherapy #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Diana Brook
September 28 2012
Beauty

9 Essential Oils + How To Use Them For Clear, Radiant Skin

Though completely natural, they must be handled and used with care.

#acne #beauty #skin #aging #essential oils
Mary Helen Leonard
December 6 2015
Recipes

7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life

Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.

#nutrition #heart disease #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 30 2016
Women's Health

Why I Stopped Using Tampons + How This Changed My Life

These are the magical, life-changing things that happened when I tossed my tampons and started using a menstrual cup.

#hormones #wellness #health
Isabeau Miller
December 27 2015
Change-Makers
Personal Growth
Wellness Trends

17 Things You Need To Know Today (April 18)

All the wellness news you need to know today including a British astronaut's impressive fitness feat, Trojan condoms latest sexual health campaign and...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
April 18 2016

The Difference Between Love & Limerence: A Therapist Explains

Next time you fall head over heels for someone you barely know, ask yourself if it's love of limerence. Here's how to tell the difference.

#love #relationships #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
September 30 2016

5 Reasons Putting Yourself First Is The Opposite Of Selfish

There is a huge myth in our culture that it's time to shake up — the idea that putting yourself first is selfish.

#relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication #self-acceptance
Tracy Thomas, PhD
March 17 2015
Parenting