15117 results for
This Is The Most Overlooked Step To Healing After An Affair
Can we show compassion for a cheater and the person they cheated with?
Our June Numerology Forecast Screams "New Beginnings"
This June is the month for setting a new foundation, according to numerology.
Could Vegetarianism Increase Your Risk Of Autoimmune Disease?
Why this doctor stopped being vegetarian after a lifetime following the diet.
If Your Home Doesn't Have These 5 Things, It's Time For A Redesign
Your home environment doesn’t merely surround you—it sustains you. And when designed consciously, it has the capacity to elevate your life.
Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You
Here's what to do and what not to do the next time one rolls around.
Not Enjoying Sex? Here's How To Take Control Of Your Pleasure
"Your biggest sex organ is your brain—not your body."
5 Therapist-Approved New Year's Resolutions For Couples
Give your relationship a refresh this year.
6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season
The zodiac's deep-diving fish directs attention to what lies beneath.
7 Steps to Natural Health and Healing
Looking and feeling great on the outside starts with taking responsibility to promote health on the inside, to create synergy between our physical and...
9 Essential Oils + How To Use Them For Clear, Radiant Skin
Though completely natural, they must be handled and used with care.
If You're Not Making 5-Minute Healthy Pizza With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers, You're Getting It Wrong
Meet your new favorite Friday feast.
7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life
Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.
Why I Stopped Using Tampons + How This Changed My Life
These are the magical, life-changing things that happened when I tossed my tampons and started using a menstrual cup.
10 Things The Writers Of The Paris Agreement Want You To Do About Climate Change
"We can no longer afford the indulgence of feeling powerless."
What It Means To Trust The Universe + Why You Should
It's not so crazy of a concept after all
17 Things You Need To Know Today (April 18)
All the wellness news you need to know today including a British astronaut's impressive fitness feat, Trojan condoms latest sexual health campaign and...
The Difference Between Love & Limerence: A Therapist Explains
Next time you fall head over heels for someone you barely know, ask yourself if it's love of limerence. Here's how to tell the difference.
5 Reasons Putting Yourself First Is The Opposite Of Selfish
There is a huge myth in our culture that it's time to shake up — the idea that putting yourself first is selfish.
Food Scraps Get Haute With Dan Barber's WastED London
This food waste is in high demand.
The Scary Postpartum Condition That Caught Me Completely Off Guard — And What I Did About It
Every new mom should know about this.