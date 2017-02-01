15117 results for
6 Signs Your Relationship Is Codependent
"When you and your partner each allow the other to shine brightly in your individuality and mutual respect for one another, you'll find your...
13 Refreshing Smoothie & Green Juice Recipes
Here in southern California where the sun shines bright and healthy living is always on the mind, the “liquid meal” trend has totally captivated our...
5 Simple Ways To Practice Gratitude This Thanksgiving (Even If You Don't Feel Thankful)
Everyone tries to be more grateful during the time leading up to Thanksgiving, despite how easy it can be to slip into bitterness and cynicism....
8 Tips To Prevent Ingrown Toenails & What You Shouldn't Do At Home
This pesky nail issue can start small but grow into a painful and chronic condition if left untreated.
Get Your Skin Back To Balanced With Our New Sensitive Skin Destination
Analyze and recover your stressed skin.
4 Tips For A Healthy Detox (You Don't Need To Starve Yourself!)
Detoxification is a normal bodily process. Toxins are neutralized and processed for elimination through major organs like the liver, kidneys, lungs,...
The #1 Way To Build A Stronger Connection With Your Partner
This is the time of year when we make promises to ourselves. Promises about how we'll make this new year different than the last one. We vow to go to...
4 Ways To Successfully Manage Impostor Syndrome, According To A Therapist
No. 3 is key.
Easy Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread Recipe
This quick and easy pumpkin bread is the perfect treat to feel cozy and warm in Winter.
Want To Reduce Hidden Toxins At Home? 6 Things That Will Make It Way Easier
Buy these six things and breathe better.
3 Simple Meditation Techniques (Pick One & Stick With It)
Ever wonder what you are supposed to be doing in meditation, or if you're even doing it correctly?
5 Things That Probably Scare You, But Shouldn't
Now that the (metaphorical) death of winter is behind us, we can once again feel the bravery and the desire for something new and different seep into...
Why Meditation Can Make You Angry & What To Do About It
Getting upset while meditating is more common than you think.
How To Love & Care For Yourself Even When You Feel Totally Alone
This is what loving yourself really means.
How Sophia Bush Is Keeping The Panic At Bay During Quarantine
How she's adapting her expectations for herself while staying home
Does Sharing Too Much With Your Partner Hurt Your Sense Of Self?
"Oversharing" is a thing!
7 Steps To Forgiving Yourself For Past Mistakes + Why It's The Secret To Lasting Relationships
"The best way to honor the past is to be fully present today. The best way to honor the past is to make the best decisions you can make today."
4 Top Ways To Take Care Of Your Well-Being Right Now, From An Integrative M.D.
It's more crucial than ever to make time for self-care.
Pregnant Women Need Twice As Much Of This Nutrient—Why Didn’t I Know About This?
Read on to learn more about this key nutrient and why you need it.
Sweet & Fresh: Honeydew-Mint Smoothie
My son loves honeydew with a passion, and last year we decided to plant some honeydew melons to satisfy his desire. We got many more than we bargained...