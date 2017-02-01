15117 results for

Friendships

6 Signs Your Relationship Is Codependent

"When you and your partner each allow the other to shine brightly in your individuality and mutual respect for one another, you'll find your...

#friendship #toxic relationships #dating
Aimee Noel
February 1 2017
Recipes

13 Refreshing Smoothie & Green Juice Recipes

Here in southern California where the sun shines bright and healthy living is always on the mind, the “liquid meal” trend has totally captivated our...

#smoothie #avocado #healthy recipes #wellness #juicing
Mandy Burstein
April 20 2012
Spirituality

5 Simple Ways To Practice Gratitude This Thanksgiving (Even If You Don't Feel Thankful)

Everyone tries to be more grateful during the time leading up to Thanksgiving, despite how easy it can be to slip into bitterness and cynicism....

#relationships #holidays #gratitude
Elisa Medhus, M.D.
November 25 2015
Beauty

8 Tips To Prevent Ingrown Toenails & What You Shouldn't Do At Home

This pesky nail issue can start small but grow into a painful and chronic condition if left untreated.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 12
4 Tips For A Healthy Detox (You Don't Need To Starve Yourself!)

Detoxification is a normal bodily process. Toxins are neutralized and processed for elimination through major organs like the liver, kidneys, lungs,...

#fiber #inflammation #digestion #cleanse #detox
Mary Dellene
January 3 2014

The #1 Way To Build A Stronger Connection With Your Partner

This is the time of year when we make promises to ourselves. Promises about how we'll make this new year different than the last one. We vow to go to...

#love #relationships #vulnerability #fear
Sue Johnson, M.A., EdD
December 29 2014
Personal Growth
Recipes

Easy Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread Recipe

This quick and easy pumpkin bread is the perfect treat to feel cozy and warm in Winter.

#Paleo #gluten #healthy recipes #healthy foods #pumpkin
Kristen Hedges
January 20 2013
Meditation

3 Simple Meditation Techniques (Pick One & Stick With It)

Ever wonder what you are supposed to be doing in meditation, or if you're even doing it correctly?

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #relaxation
Light Watkins
May 7 2015
Personal Growth

5 Things That Probably Scare You, But Shouldn't

Now that the (metaphorical) death of winter is behind us, we can once again feel the bravery and the desire for something new and different seep into...

#relationships #happiness #culture #mindfulness #mind body connection
Amy Jirsa
March 23 2012
Meditation

Why Meditation Can Make You Angry & What To Do About It

Getting upset while meditating is more common than you think.

#empowerment #breath #stress #gratitude #affirmations
Rajshree Patel
May 26 2015
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

How Sophia Bush Is Keeping The Panic At Bay During Quarantine

How she's adapting her expectations for herself while staying home

#COVID-19 #celebrity #Us, Interrupted
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
April 24
Love

7 Steps To Forgiving Yourself For Past Mistakes + Why It's The Secret To Lasting Relationships

"The best way to honor the past is to be fully present today. The best way to honor the past is to make the best decisions you can make today."

#relationships #happiness #personal growth
Vishnu Subramaniam
March 23 2017
Mental Health
Pregnant Women Need Twice As Much Of This Nutrient—Why Didn’t I Know About This?

Read on to learn more about this key nutrient and why you need it.

#Herbs #supplements #partner
Leah Goldglantz
October 5 2018

Sweet & Fresh: Honeydew-Mint Smoothie

My son loves honeydew with a passion, and last year we decided to plant some honeydew melons to satisfy his desire. We got many more than we bargained...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #smoothies #vegan #breakfast
Holli Thompson
June 10 2014