15117 results for

Cacao, Blueberries & All The Other Foods To Eat When You're Stressed Out (Bonus: Glowing Skin)

When it comes to healthy-looking skin, what you put in your body matters! Commit to these 10 foods for vibrant and glowing skin.

#green beauty #beauty #food as medicine #wellness
Eve Kalinik
October 29 2016
Coffee Flour: What You Need To Know About The New Gluten-Free Flour

If you're like me, you harbor a special love for your freshly brewed morning (and sometimes afternoon) cup of coffee. So, without actually knowing...

#environmentalism #coffee #sustainability #food
Leah Vanderveldt
August 18 2015

A Veggie-Packed Minestrone Soup For Spring

A hearty spring soup to power you through the week.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Phoebe Lapine
April 8 2016

3 Bean Salad Packed With Protein & Fiber

If you're looking for a healthy, tasty, and convenient recipe for lunch or dinner, this Three Bean Salad hits everything on the checklist! It's packed...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Dawna Stone
December 1 2013
Functional Food

Try Sipping These 6 Caffeine-Free Teas To Help Eliminate Bloat

Plus, one bonus caffeinated one, for the mornings when ya just need it.

#gut health #tea #drinks #digestion
Emily Kyle, R.D.
July 19 2018
Change-Makers

Meet The Designer Behind The (Super-Sustainable) Boho Dresses You're Seeing Everywhere

If her success is any indication, eco-friendly fashion is about to go mainstream.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 3 2018

13 Ways French Women Treat Themselves Right

The entire world envies the French woman’s je ne sais quoi: looking chic in an effortless way. Being slender without dieting. Being attractive...

#happiness #gratitude #confidence #wellness #personal growth
Rebeca Plantier
February 26 2014

18 Easy Ways To Be Kind

We have two options in life: To be kind, or not to be kind. It’s absolutely empowering to choose kindness, and below are 18 ways to help you practice...

#relationships #personal growth #compassion #kindness #self-acceptance
Emily Nolan
May 22 2014
Mental Health

5 Myths Causing Your Social Anxiety

"Personal skills are like the root system of a tree. When the root system is rich with charisma, the tree can bear fruits of fluency, high-impact...

#empowerment #anxiety
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
October 11 2016
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Chronic Fatigue + How To Regain Your Energy

The cure has nothing to do with getting more sleep.

#sleep #mind body connection
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
April 22 2016
Functional Food
Parenting
Functional Food

6 Foods I Recommend Eating Every Day For A Long Life: A Doctor Explains

Eating practically nothing but potatoes would, by definition, be a whole-food, plant-based diet—but not a very healthy one. All plant foods are not...

#nutrition #health #healthy foods
Michael Greger, M.D.
January 28 2016
Personal Growth

The Secret To Avoiding Burnout? Try A Little Mindful Indulgence

Time to change your mindset on what it means to be a hard worker.

#sleep #stress
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
August 6 2019
Spirituality
Love

Why Everyone's Talking About Love Languages These Days & How To Find Yours

Everything you've ever wanted to know about the five love languages.

#joy #marriage #dating
Julie Nguyen
May 19