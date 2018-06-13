15117 results for

Routines

A 5-Minute Barre Routine To Strengthen & Tone Your Arms Effectively

If you watch a ballet class, the arms are usually at or above shoulder level the entire time.

#mbgmindfulmovement #barre #movement cures
Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
March 25
Functional Food

4 Low-Carb Flour Substitutes To Use In All Your Keto Baking Projects

These are just the beginning: There's no shortage of options for a keto flour substitute.

#ketogenic
Michelle Konstantinovsky
May 30
Integrative Health

The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium, Ranked

When it comes to magnesium supplements, bioavailability is important.

#mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
September 8
Functional Food

The Secret To Making A Blood-Sugar-Balancing Dessert Every Time

Here are the best desserts to satisfy that sweet tooth and balance out your blood sugar.

#Paleo #Blood Sugar #dessert #grain-free #sugar
Liz Moody
March 2 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Algenist
Routines

The Best Arm Workouts For People Who Just Can't (Or Won't) Do Pushups

Pushups not for you? Here's why you should be doing side planks and biceps curls instead.

#flexibility #yoga
Todd McCullough
February 24 2019
Women's Health
Healthy Weight

Your Poop Shows How Likely You Are To Lose Weight. Here's What The New Science Says

Next step: microbiome-based personalized diet plans.

#gut health #digestion
Liz Moody
September 18 2017
Routines

5 Surprising Reasons To Do Pilates (They're Not What You Think!)

Pilates can make your body look lean and toned, but there is so much more to gain from a regular Pilates practice.

#pilates #training advice #fitness #training
Cassie Piasecki
August 19 2015
Spirituality
Beauty

The Shocking Place You Might Be Holding Stress & What To Do About It

Yes, you might be holding serious stress there.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
May 30 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nordstrom

How To Create A Sacred Morning, Afternoon & Bedtime Routine

Looking to create a new wellness routine? Here are our top tips on how to create a sacred routine, morning, noon and night!

#partner
mindbodygreen
July 31 2018
Routines

3 Barre Exercises To Increase Blood Flow While Working At A Desk

Try your hand at these Barre-inspired exercises designed to help you move while at your desk.

#stress #flexibility #inflammation #digestion #longevity
Jessica Diaz
February 22 2018
Motivation

Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week

Yoga instructor Claire Grieve shares her go-to way to flow through the week.

#yoga
Claire Grieve
May 11
Beauty

Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop

To save your flutters from their impending droop, here are five ways to help keep them young and spry.

#hair #skin care #mbgsupplements
Jamie Schneider
2 days ago
Outdoors

Running Season Is Here. If You Want To Get Faster & Stronger, Read This

You'll have marathon-ready legs in no time.

#running
Kristin Marquet
September 30 2017
Functional Food

Which Types Of Alcohol Are Best For Blood Sugar & Hormones? A Personally Motivated Exploration

What should you be drinking if you're concerned about blood sugar and hormone balance?

#alcohol #Blood Sugar #hormones #sugar
Liz Moody
July 27 2018