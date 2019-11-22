15117 results for

Recipes

4 Essential Tips For Grilling Veggies That'll Even Impress Meat-Eaters

Here are a few things to think about when putting vegetables on the grill.

#vegetarian #vegan
Genevieve Taylor
June 20
Mental Health

Why This Neurologist Wants You To Intermittent Internet Fast & How To Do It

Our love affair with all things tech is taking a toll on our brain health.

#technology #brain
Daniel Amen, M.D.
November 22 2019
Love

The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective Plant-Eaters

Hands down, one of the greatest things you can do to look and feel better is to eat more plants. But while it’s easy to run out and grab a salad, it...

#nutrition #vegan #food
Talia Pollock
June 15 2014
Sex
Love

This May Be Why You Can't Communicate Well In Your Relationship

Here's how to deescalate a conversation that's going off the rails.

#marriage #dating #fear
Mandy Morris
March 31 2019

5 Signs You're In A Highly Sacred Relationship

Relationships provide the opportunity to teach us many lessons. Whether it's between parent-child, friends, or even strangers, we can learn so much...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
F. Emelia Sam, DDS
February 26 2014
Functional Food

5 Foods to Help Detoxify the Body

To help reboot your body’s detox system and clear environmental and dietary toxins.

#smoothie #slideshows #digestion #cleanse #detox
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
December 12 2012
Spirituality

8 Unexpected Ways To Practice Gratitude That Aren't Journaling

Celebrate National Gratitude Month to increase the good vibes in your life.

#friendship #gratitude #Purpose
Tanya Carroll Richardson
November 4 2019
Recipes

Creamy Quinoa, Kale & Almond Milk Smoothie

The quinoa in this recipe makes a fantastic green smoothie base.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Shannon Flavell
June 27 2014

3 Fun Exercises That Help Kids Tap Into Their Emotions

These activities can help all of us to acknowledge, release, and create a conversation with and around our feelings.

#happiness #parenting advice #mindfulness #parenting
Erica Golub
June 18 2016
Mental Health
Recipes

High-Protein, High-Fiber, Gluten-Free Bread

I am well aware of the many cardboard tasting breads out there.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Mandy King, CNP
March 31 2015

11 Things You Need To Know Today

All the wellness news you need to know, including America's first wind farm and the amount of weight most college students gain over the course of...

#running #environmentalism #mindfulness #news roundup
Allison Daniels
December 15 2016
Routines
Recipes

Blueberry Sundae Smoothie With Vegan Whipped Cream

One of my favorite things about summer: ice cream sundaes. 

#healthy recipes #smoothies #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Andrea Hood
August 9 2013