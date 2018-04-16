23744 results for

Parenting
Personal Growth

Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October

From CBD to the Vanderbilts, get ready to read this month.

#CBD #hormones #inflammation #Well Read #yoga
Liz Moody
October 4 2018
Food Trends

Unbelievably Healthy & Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

What I love about my lifestyle is that I treat myself to healthy and very delicious meals and I never have to feel guilty about it. That’s the way it...

#smoothie #recipes #smoothies #vegan #raw foods recipes
Rima Bazzi
September 24 2015
Recipes

Super-Simple Peach Protein Smoothie

Summer may be coming to an end but that doesn’t mean smoothie season is over! In learning to manage my chronic illness, smoothies have become a staple...

#smoothie #recipes #smoothies #food
Amie Valpone
August 29 2015
Routines

Yoga Poses You Can Do While Binge-Watching Netflix

Lazing on the couch shouldn't feel like work, but it also shouldn't leave your body feeling terrible.

#yoga poses #fitness #posture #yoga #yoga sequence
Francesca Bove
May 12 2016
Functional Food

Tired? It May Be Your Lunch

Tired? Never refreshed? Feeling that afternoon slump?

#nutrition #food
Amy Shah, M.D.
December 5 2014
Love
Functional Food
Wellness Trends

I Tried Every Wellness Trend From The Last 5 Years. This Was The Only Thing That Worked.

If you're feeling like information overload, this is for you.

#empowerment #wellness
Meg Berryman
February 27 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life
Motivation
Food Trends

5 Breakfast Choices You Think Are Healthy (But Actually Aren't)

Breakfast sets your metabolic tone for the day. When you make mindless mistakes first thing in the morning, you've set your blood sugar on a roller...

#weight loss #breakfast #sugar #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 20 2015

5 Reasons I Recommend Yoga For Everyone

As a yoga teacher, I often hear people describe how yoga has transformed their lives. That's one of the reasons many yogi gurus believe that yoga was...

#balance #breathing #wellness #yoga #ego
Hali Tsotetsi
April 14 2014

3 Myths About Spirituality That May Be Hurting You

The first person I ever knew who had her own guru in India was a woman named Shakti. She wore brilliant-colored, filmy clothes, exotic bracelets and...

#healing #personal growth #self-awareness #spirituality
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
December 5 2014
Functional Food

How Kale Can Save Your Sex Life

Has “Not tonight honey, I have a headache” become your old standby?

#sex #vegetarian #kale #superfoods #food
Jennifer Iserloh
October 4 2012
Functional Food

6 Foods That Double As Sunscreen (Including Avocado!)

The next time you head outside for the day, bring some of these skin-protecting snacks along.

#avocado #outdoors #food
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
July 23 2016

Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Gemini Supermoon + Meteor Shower

A full moon that's also a cold moon, a supermoon, and the last full moon of the year? (Oh, and did we mention there's a meteor shower?) Here's...

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #astrology
The AstroTwins
December 13 2016