Beauty

I Tried Shaving My Face For Better Skin: Here's What Happened

Myth: Hair grows back thicker and darker.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 19 2017
Love

Can Jealousy In A Relationship Be A Sign Of Narcissism? New Study Digs In

Narcissism and jealousy are a bad mix in a relationship. Here's why.

#news #toxic relationships #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
November 12 2019
Love

Fear Of Rejection Holding You Back? Here's Your 6-Step Guide To Freedom

If you want a loving, compassionate relationship, read this.

#breakup #dating
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
January 24 2018
Integrative Health

The Conscious Guide To Planning A Sustainable Wedding

With that in mind, I'm going to share the process my husband and I went through to incorporate elements of sustainability and plan a wedding that was...

#outdoors #happiness #green living
Shannon Whitehead Lohr
January 13 2017
Beauty
Recipes
Healthy Weight

These Healthy Foods Can Disrupt Blood Sugar & Prevent You From Burning Fat

Common foods that might be causing weight gain, including fruit, starchy vegetables, and "healthy" sweeteners.

#metabolism
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 9 2019
Routines

A 30-Second Yoga Sequence To Target Lower Back Pain

Great for relieving stress, headaches, and insomnia

#yoga poses #yoga #yoga move #yoga sequence
Cat Van Haayen
October 6 2015
Functional Food

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

Most of the jams, jellies, and other fruity toppers we slather on our morning toast aren't doing us a lot of favors in the nutrition department—these...

#dessert #breakfast
Michelle Konstantinovsky
June 5
Women's Health
Wellness Trends
Routines

How To Become A Mindful Eater In 10 Days

#holidays #breathing #gratitude #mindfulness #My Why
Lisa Lewtan
December 11 2013
Beauty

4 Secrets To Sustainable Weight Loss That Diets Don't Give You

These get-fit secrets are so simple you'll wonder why you haven't thought of them before.

#fitness #weight loss #weight loss success
Sloane Davis
May 17 2017

7 Brain Benefits Of Cutting Wheat Out Of Your Diet

Should you consider giving up grains? Dr. William Davis thinks so. The following is an excerpt from his new book, Wheat Belly Total Health. Please...

#celiac #gluten #food as medicine #wellness #dementia
William Davis, M.D.
May 16 2015
Love

What No One Told Me About Couples Therapy

The therapy worked—just not the way I had hoped.

#breakup #marriage #dating
Lexi Weber
March 6 2019
Beauty

Tried & Tested: I Can't Get Enough Of These 5 Clean Beauty Essentials

Getting to know mbg's new beauty editor: the skin care, hair care, and makeup products I use daily.

#makeup #acne #skin care
Alexandra Engler
May 5 2019