23900 results for

A Yogi's 5-Step Guide To Eating For Optimal Health

When I wrote about how I eat for optimal health earlier this year, I got quite a few people talking.

#nutrition #yogis #wellness #digestion #weight loss
Yogi Cameron
December 31 2014
Routines

A 15-Minute Yoga Sequence To Make You Stronger

Yoga requires a great deal of mental and physical strength.

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
Alexandra Mingione
February 11 2015
Mental Health
Motivation

3 Ways To Get More Out Of Your Exercise Routine By Changing Your Mindset

How many times have you gone through the motions of your exercise routine without being fully present? When our mind is focused on something...

#nutrition #fitness #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Alexa Carlin
November 24 2014
Functional Food

Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's dive into the actual science.

#sugar
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
June 20 2017
Integrative Health

10 Things I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Fight Inflammation

Inflammation is an ancient defense mechanism out of sync with our modern lives

#inflammation
Desiree Nielsen, R.D.
July 26 2014
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 22, 2017)

Including why the next car-hailing app could be *women only*

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
December 22 2017
Recipes
Recipes

What You Should Eat According To The Stars: Your January Astrological Food Forecast

What you should eat to look and feel amazing, based on the stars.

#recipes #astrology #healthy foods
Liz Moody
January 1 2017
Routines

A Time-Tested Practice To Improve Your Posture & Mental Clarity

Most great violinists play beautiful music that resonates from their instrument, but their body is often involved too.

#mindfulness #posture #mind body connection #wellness
Sian Beilock
January 7 2015
Functional Food

8 Foods That Aren't As Healthy As You Think

The food industry is a juggernaut trillion-dollar industry that spends $4.6 billion on marketing in the United States. There has been a relative...

#gluten #inflammation #healthy foods #food
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 22 2014
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Way Too Much Cortisol

We all know stress is bad for us, yet many of us wear it like a badge of honor.

#stress #hormones
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 13 2013
Integrative Health
Home

A Toxicologist Explains Exactly How To Make Your Home Cleaner

Rhea Mehta, Ph.D., molecular toxicologist, shares three ways to eliminate chemicals from your home.

#mbgpodcast #toxins at home
Olessa Pindak
June 25 2019

3 Habits You Should Avoid In Your Relationship

You know the feeling, we all do…You're angry, frustrated and/or upset with your partner. But rather than acknowledge it and communicate whatever the...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 13 2014
Personal Growth

The Healing Power Of #MeToo

Why A Hashtag Isn't A Hollow Gesture

#empowerment #Journey
Olessa Pindak
October 19 2017