Gluten-Free Banana Pancakes
Healthy pancakes — say what?! This recipe relies on bananas, plant-based protein powder and egg whites to create a fluffy, balanced version of the...
This Is The Biggest Menstruation Myth & It's More Common Than You Think
In fact, 80 million women experience it.
11 Things To Let Go Of If You Want To Fill Your Year With Joy
Stop trying to change people.
8 Things A Narcissist Does At The End Of A Relationship (A Therapist Explains)
How does a narcissist react when you dump them?
7 All-Natural Tricks To Look Younger
If you reacted like most women (and even many guys), the first time you spotted a wrinkle, you immediately rushed out and bought hundreds of dollars’...
6 Things You Should ALWAYS Be Selfish About In Relationships
"I was convinced that the more that I gave—the more that I created myself in the image of what others wanted—the less likely they would be to leave."
Will A Probiotic Help You Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life?
Comparing your microbiome to an athlete's.
Supplements, Movements + Rituals For A Healthy Mind-Body Connection
The best health tips for your mind body connection.
The Top 3 Drinks That Calm Inflammation
Including one fruit juice you should definitely be seeking out.
Beat PMS! 5 Ways To Get Rid Of Bloating, Mood Swings & Food Cravings
As women, three out of every four weeks of the month, we're our regular selves and then ... that monthly time creeps up on us again. It can be...
How To Heal Your Gut & Maintain Your Ideal Weight
If you have stubborn weight problems, you may be suffering from gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in the bacteria that live in your gut. Gut dysbiosis can...
Why This RD Loves Canned Tomatoes + An Immunity-Supporting Recipe
Time to cozy up with a tomato dish!
Here's How Sex Therapists Help Couples Dealing With Mismatched Sex Drives
Ever wondered what sex therapy is like?
Raw Vegan Ice Cream Cake ... For Breakfast!
Who says you can't eat cake — scratch that — ice cream cake for breakfast? Let's celebrate the morning with this totally good-for-you raw, vegan ice...
Fight Seasonal Allergies With This Integrative-Doctor-Approved Tonic
These powerhouse ingredients will help you beat the sniffles, STAT!
This Is The Most Unhealthy Habit Many Single People Have
A relationship counselor explains.
In A Long-Distance Relationship? Here Are 4 Habits To Make It Work
Plus, why they're so difficult.
The 4 Spiritual Intentions Deepak Chopra Lives By
"There's no within; there's no without. There's just you as being. The rest is a story."
3 Tantric Exercises That'll Make You Feel Sexier & More Confident Than Ever
"Put on your big-girl panties and stop waiting for a knight in shining armor to come and make you feel worthy. You need to establish your own worth....
A DIY Hawaiian Bath Soak For Colds, Sore Muscles & Dry Skin
Preparing it with a tropical twist makes it fun and even more enjoyable, making me dream of summer and good times.