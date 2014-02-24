15030 results for

Gluten-Free Banana Pancakes

Healthy pancakes — say what?! This recipe relies on bananas, plant-based protein powder and egg whites to create a fluffy, balanced version of the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
February 24 2014
Women's Health
Love

7 All-Natural Tricks To Look Younger

If you reacted like most women (and even many guys), the first time you spotted a wrinkle, you immediately rushed out and bought hundreds of dollars’...

#beauty #skin #aging
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
August 20 2015
Friendships

6 Things You Should ALWAYS Be Selfish About In Relationships

"I was convinced that the more that I gave—the more that I created myself in the image of what others wanted—the less likely they would be to leave."

#empowerment #friendship #joy
Laura Brown
June 6 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food

The Top 3 Drinks That Calm Inflammation

Including one fruit juice you should definitely be seeking out.

#inflammation #food
Edward Group, D.C., CCN
June 20 2016
Women's Health

Beat PMS! 5 Ways To Get Rid Of Bloating, Mood Swings & Food Cravings

As women, three out of every four weeks of the month, we're our regular selves and then ... that monthly time creeps up on us again. It can be...

#avocado #hormones #fitness #PMS #Vitamin C
Eileen Fedyna
August 5 2014

How To Heal Your Gut & Maintain Your Ideal Weight

If you have stubborn weight problems, you may be suffering from gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in the bacteria that live in your gut. Gut dysbiosis can...

#nutrition #food as medicine #digestion #healthy foods
Dr. Gerard Mullin
June 10 2015
Functional Food
Sex

Raw Vegan Ice Cream Cake ... For Breakfast!

Who says you can't eat cake — scratch that — ice cream cake for breakfast? Let's celebrate the morning with this totally good-for-you raw, vegan ice...

#healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
August 28 2014
Integrative Health

Fight Seasonal Allergies With This Integrative-Doctor-Approved Tonic

These powerhouse ingredients will help you beat the sniffles, STAT!

#allergies #gut health #inflammation
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
May 14 2019
Personal Growth
Love
Spirituality

The 4 Spiritual Intentions Deepak Chopra Lives By

"There's no within; there's no without. There's just you as being. The rest is a story."

#Purpose #Journey
Deepak Chopra
February 24 2018
Sex

3 Tantric Exercises That'll Make You Feel Sexier & More Confident Than Ever

"Put on your big-girl panties and stop waiting for a knight in shining armor to come and make you feel worthy. You need to establish your own worth....

#tantric sex #personal growth #self-care #tantra #self-acceptance
Psalm Isadora
September 16 2016
Beauty

A DIY Hawaiian Bath Soak For Colds, Sore Muscles & Dry Skin

Preparing it with a tropical twist makes it fun and even more enjoyable, making me dream of summer and good times.

#beauty #diy beauty #mind body connection #green living
Tori Robinson, BSc
March 20 2017