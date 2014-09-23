24019 results for

Motivation

Am I Getting As Good Of A Workout From My At-Home Workout?

Why is it so hard for us to stick to a program and go to the gym with consistency?

#fitness #wellness #healthy foods
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
September 23 2014
Parenting
Off-the-Grid

7 Bad Habits That Are Screwing Up Your Metabolism

If I had a quarter for every time I heard someone blame his or her weight gain on metabolism — well, I'd be pretty darn rich. But what exactly is...

#stress #wellness #healthy foods #sugar #food
Irene Ross
September 19 2013
Love
Healthy Weight
Friendships

Do You Have Toxic Family Members? Here Are Some Ways To Deal With Them

Family relationships are complicated, and every situation is different.

#stress #toxic relationships
Sherrie Campbell, Ph.D.
April 28 2019
Integrative Health

More Adults Suffer From Acid Reflux Than Previously Thought, Study Finds

One-third of U.S. adults experience acid reflux, and their medication is not working.

#news #gut health #inflammation
Abby Moore
December 19 2019

Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Supercharged Full Moon + Grand Cardinal Cross

"Don't underestimate the power of emotions this week. On Thursday, January 12, the full wolf moon in Cancer arrives, bringing forth our sensitive,...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 11 2017
Integrative Health
Wellness Trends

This Is How Actor Kumail Nanjiani Totally Changed His Physique

The comedian shared a photo on Instagram after undergoing a transformation for his new role.

#news #running #celebrity #flexibility #hiit
Eliza Sullivan
December 17 2019
Functional Food

What RDs Eat After They've Overindulged

Banish that sluggish, bloated feeling, stat!

#digestion #holiday
Liz Moody
December 28 2017
Integrative Health
Nature

How To Use Nature To Regain Your Health

Use nature to treat health problems naturally.

#immunity
Eva Selhub, M.D.
August 21 2017
Personal Growth

What mindbodygreen Staffers Are Doing To Stay Healthy Right Now

How we're keeping our minds and bodies healthy amid COVID-19.

#sleep #COVID-19 #anxiety #movement cures #yoga
Abby Moore
March 17
Functional Food
Love

What To Do When You Don't Like Your Partner At The Moment

This happens for a reason. A relationship psychologist explains.

#marriage #dating
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
September 10 2019
Sex

Yes, Men Can Have Multiple Orgasms. Here's Exactly How To Make It Happen

Learn all the ins and outs of the lingam massage and how to make it work for you or your partner.

#relationships #sex
Psalm Isadora
June 25 2016

10 Tips For Anyone New To Yoga

New to yoga? Here are some important things to keep in mind and remember if you are wanting to start, but aren't sure what you should expect.

#change #wellness #personal growth #yoga #tips
Hawah Kasat
February 14 2014