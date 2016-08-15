15185 results for

Integrative Health

How A Parasite Taught Me To Live in Harmony With My Microbes

"To say that one tiny microorganism changed me as a person is a massive understatement; it forever altered the course of my life."

Jamie Morea
May 4 2017
Booch Lovers, Here’s How To Make A Summer-Fresh Kombucha Infusion

Kombucha Infusions Are Our New Favorite Summer Drink (Here's How To Make 'Em)

Remy Park
August 12 2019
Personal Growth

This Is How I Ditched Body Positivity & Embraced Body Neutrality

Body neutrality is the new body positivity—and trust me, it's way more forgiving.

Bethany C. Meyers
March 24 2019

Breakfast In A Jar: 4 Delicious Recipes To Start Your Day Right

I always have breakfast and I encourage my clients to do so as well. When breakfast at home is a challenge, make it easy to take on the road, instead...

Jeanette Bronée
September 24 2014

8 Causes Of Anxiety & Depression That We Often Overlook

If you’re one of the many Americans seeking relief from depression or anxiety, you’re no doubt aware just how elusive successful treatment can be. In...

Gary Kaplan, D.O.
September 18 2015
Integrative Health

The Physical Effects Of Transforming Your Fear Into Gratitude

Joe Dispenza, D.C., says gratitude can strengthen our immune systems by 50%.

Jason Wachob
April 6
Integrative Health

Why We Aren't Anti-Aging, We Are Pro-Healthy Aging

In 2020, we are officially declaring the war on aesthetic aging over.

mbg editorial
December 8 2019
Personal Growth

How To Set Goals You Can Achieve No Matter What

There are two primary reasons people fail over and over to meet the goals they set for themselves, but this is the remedy for both.

Amita Patel, LMSW
August 16 2017
Sex

4 Safe & Creative Ways To Explore Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak

A therapist explains how to use this time to reignite your sex life.

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
March 24
The 5 Essential Oils You Need For Summer

Whether you want to relax under the sun or boost your energy for outdoor working, these are the essential oils you need this summer.

mindbodygreen
June 1 2017
This Historical Novel Is A Must-Read For Every Nasty Woman

Paulo Coelho's latest endeavor, "The Spy," tells the story of Mata Hari—a woman who exemplified feminine empowerment and independence and, some would...

mindbodygreen
November 29 2016
Integrative Health

Want To Live Longer? Do These 4 Things Daily

Joel Dudley, Ph.D., and Chris Mason, Ph.D., the founders of Onegevity, on living our healthiest lives.

Jason Wachob
April 30 2019
Meditation

Spread Love To Yourself & Others With This Loving-Kindness Meditation

The object is to cultivate and send out compassion to the world and all living beings on it.

Sarah Regan
August 14
Anti-Inflammatory FAQs: We've Answered Your Most Burning Questions

These are the most common questions I get asked by people beginning an anti-inflammatory eating protocol.

Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., R.D.
September 6 2019
Prebiotics, Postbiotics, Probiotics … What's The Difference & Do I Need All 3?

As science dives deeper into this strange and wonderful bacterial world within the human body, we're finding that the role it plays in our mental,...

Krista Soriano
March 28 2019
5 Creamy (And Dairy-Free) Dinner Recipes With 8 Ingredients Or Less

These 5 easy dinner recipes feel totally indulgent and creamy but are completely free of dairy.

mindbodygreen
August 8 2017