Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 7, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a huge almond milk recall, peppers saving grasslands, and the pH of your brain.

#sleep #supplements #inflammation #news roundup #essential oils
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 7 2018
Spirituality
10 Yoga Poses For A Strong Core

10 Yoga Poses For A Strong Core

Core work gets a lot of press these days — and rightfully so. Having a strong core is not about creating washboard abs. It’s about having an engaged...

#abs #yoga poses #yoga #yoga sequence
Ashley Turner, M.A.
December 23 2015
Recipes

Try These Vegan No-Bake Almond Butter Bars, Because It's The Weekend

Try out any of your favorite nut butters to switch up the flavor.

#dessert #easy meals #vegan #snacks
Rachel Conners
March 28

6 Kid-Friendly Summer Snacks That Take 5 Minutes To Make

Despite our loftiest summer intentions — whether to finally dig into that juicy novel, spend more time at the beach, or sign up for that new class...

#recipes #plant-based #vegetarian #food #vegan recipes
Kate Geagan
June 28 2015
Love

What It Really Means To Have "Acts Of Service" As Your Love Language

For some people, "I love you" is meaningless. It's all about actions.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Julie Nguyen
August 14
Recipes

What This Cookbook Author Is Sending Her Mom For Mother's Day

These Sweet Almond Cookies are sure to be a little quarantine pick-me-up.

#tea
Jasmine Hemsley
May 3

7 Ways To End Your Day Feeling Great!

I've found that many of my clients in today's fast-paced, hyperproductive world feel like they are on a treadmill of neverending tasks and...

#stress #happiness #gratitude
Samantha Sutton, PhD
June 16 2014
Change-Makers
Recipes
Functional Food
Beauty
Integrative Health

4 Doctor-Approved Detoxification Programs

Need to detox? These are the protocols functional medicine doctors are using.

#functional medicine #health #cleanse #detox
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 1 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR EVEN® Hotels

This Is The Year Of Wellness & Conscious Drinking. Here's Why

2017 is the year sobriety goes mainstream.

#alcohol #partner
mindbodygreen
January 31 2017

Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser

So many people lose weight, feel better, and heal from disease on a Paleo diet... but why? Chris Kresser explains the science behind the food...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
August 13 2014
Integrative Health
Spirituality

Wear Them, Display Them, Hold Them. How To Use Crystals Every Damn Day

I don' know about you, but carrying a 10-pound hunk of amethyst with me every day isn't exactly feasible.

#crystals #infertility #spirituality
Laura Ellis
January 7 2017
Sex

The One Practice Every Couple Should Adopt From The BDSM Community

Aftercare helps rekindle closeness in a relationship.

#orgasm #dating
Gigi Engle
September 15 2019
Spirituality
Mental Health

6 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Cope With Unexpected Losses Right Now

Whether it's a loss of normalcy or something bigger, here are a few strategies to help cope.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #grief #fear
Steven C. Hayes, Ph.D.
March 27