5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 7, 2018)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including a huge almond milk recall, peppers saving grasslands, and the pH of your brain.
How Working With These 3 Chakras Helped Me Deal With Stress & Racing Thoughts
Getting to the root.
10 Yoga Poses For A Strong Core
Core work gets a lot of press these days — and rightfully so. Having a strong core is not about creating washboard abs. It’s about having an engaged...
Try These Vegan No-Bake Almond Butter Bars, Because It's The Weekend
Try out any of your favorite nut butters to switch up the flavor.
6 Kid-Friendly Summer Snacks That Take 5 Minutes To Make
Despite our loftiest summer intentions — whether to finally dig into that juicy novel, spend more time at the beach, or sign up for that new class...
What It Really Means To Have "Acts Of Service" As Your Love Language
For some people, "I love you" is meaningless. It's all about actions.
What This Cookbook Author Is Sending Her Mom For Mother's Day
These Sweet Almond Cookies are sure to be a little quarantine pick-me-up.
7 Ways To End Your Day Feeling Great!
I've found that many of my clients in today's fast-paced, hyperproductive world feel like they are on a treadmill of neverending tasks and...
Why You Need To Think About The Dye In Your Clothes + 5 Brands Doing It Right
Plant dyes, FTW.
Make A Healthier Strawberry Shortcake With These Keto-Friendly Biscuits
Or to slather with grass-fed butter.
What This Holistic Dermatologist Eats In A Day For Healthy, Glowing Skin
Dark chocolate nut butter cups, anyone?
If You Have Dark Spots, Try Arbutin — A Natural Plant Extract For Brightening
A safer brightening method.
4 Doctor-Approved Detoxification Programs
Need to detox? These are the protocols functional medicine doctors are using.
This Is The Year Of Wellness & Conscious Drinking. Here's Why
2017 is the year sobriety goes mainstream.
Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser
So many people lose weight, feel better, and heal from disease on a Paleo diet... but why? Chris Kresser explains the science behind the food...
"Quarantine Constipation" Is Real: Here Are 10 Tips To Get Things Moving
Yeah, you're not the only one dealing with it.
Wear Them, Display Them, Hold Them. How To Use Crystals Every Damn Day
I don' know about you, but carrying a 10-pound hunk of amethyst with me every day isn't exactly feasible.
The One Practice Every Couple Should Adopt From The BDSM Community
Aftercare helps rekindle closeness in a relationship.
20 Limiting Beliefs I'm Done With (And Won't Be Carrying Into The New Decade)
"I'm done with waiting for my big break."
6 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Cope With Unexpected Losses Right Now
Whether it's a loss of normalcy or something bigger, here are a few strategies to help cope.