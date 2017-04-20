23744 results for

Love

What To Do When You & Your Partner Don't Agree About The Coronavirus

Have a partner who isn't taking this seriously? Here's what to do.

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
March 20

How To Sneak Mini Meditations Into Your Everyday Life

Even something as distracting as a cellphone buzz can be a reminder for mindfulness.

Lynne Goldberg
June 8 2016
Functional Food
Personal Growth

I Struggled With Orthorexia Every Day For 7 Years. Here's What It's Like

There are six things I wish everyone knew about orthorexia so they can help those struggling not be thrown back into old habits because of their...

Maddy Moon
July 4 2015
Beauty

The Best Foods For Clear Skin: A Naturopathic Doctor Explains

When it comes to getting that glow, some veggies are better than others.

Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D.
February 20 2018
Healthy Weight

How I Accidentally Lost Weight By Taking Naps And Eating Crepes

How can giving up green juice and having more dairy, sweets, and bread lead to weight...

Nadya Andreeva
January 30 2013
Personal Growth

How Whole30's Melissa Hartwig Overcame Debt & A Shopping Addiction To Launch A Wellness Empire

"It can be incredibly empowering to take something that is so scary and overwhelming and drag it into the light."

Emma Loewe
September 19 2018
Women's Health
8 Reasons To Avoid Sugar (That Have Nothing To Do With Weight Loss)

Sugar is hogging the spotlight as one of the most harmful foods in diets today. While sugar occurs naturally in healthy fruits and vegetables, many...

mindbodygreen
November 6 2015
Climate Change

Win-Win: These 7 Healthy Afternoon Snacks Also Reduce Food Waste

Pick-me-ups your blood sugar, and the planet, will thank you for.

Emma Loewe
October 2 2019

Siggi Hilmarsson, Founder + CEO of Siggi’s Dairy, On Bold Entrepreneurship, Risk-Taking & The Truth About Clean Eating

It's all about finding your passion, growing a business, and loving yogurt—without a lot of sugar.

Jason Wachob
July 6 2017
Recipes
Healthy Weight

Can Doing Yoga Help You Lose Weight? Here's What Studies Say

The short answer is yes, but there’s far more to it than that.

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
September 26 2019
Home

7 Things You Need For A Creative Workspace At Home

Everyone can benefit from a little creativity now and again.

Ashley Couch
January 10 2018
A First-Timer's Guide To Better Sleep, Less Stress & Quicker Recovery With Hemp

The longer you take CBD, the more easily your body responds to it.

Krista Soriano
December 16 2019
Love