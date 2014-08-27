23744 results for
5 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Detoxing: A Doctor Explains
Detoxing has become a more mainstream topic in the last couple of decades or so, but the practice has been around for centuries and has roots in...
13 Vegan Appetizers To Serve At Your (Green) Golden Globe Watch Party
These plant-based creations don't skimp on flavor.
This Diet May Reduce The Risk Of Stroke & Dementia
Add some nuts to that salad.
5 Healthy Ingredients I Always Buy On Amazon To Make My Food Delicious
These hard-to-find ingredients are the secret to making healthy food way more delicious.
Is Your Diet Stressing You Out? Try These Foods Instead!
The amount of stress we have is directly proportionate to how out of control we feel. If you fall into a routine of aggressive stress, as you try to...
10 Things I Tell Every Woman Who Wants To Look & Feel Younger
I know women and I know what they want and need, having been close to thousands of sisters — talking, listening and reflecting with them over the last...
These 6 Workout Mistakes Might Be Giving You Back Pain: An Exercise Physiologist Explains
They're sneaky.
This Is How Your Father's Mental Health Might Have Affected Yours
It's not just a mother's health that can get transmitted to the child.
These Cities Are Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
Did yours make the list?
Kale Is Out — THIS Superfood Is Now No. 1 In America
A recent survey of dietitians across the nation found that this superfood reigns supreme.
There’s A New Holistic Way Women Are Achieving Better Orgasms
You’re far from alone if you desire more pleasure from your sexual experiences and orgasms.
3 Ways To Refresh Your Morning Routine This Spring
We all know how much a grounding routine can set the tone for our day—read on for some inspo.
This New, Weird Diet Might Be The Best Thing For Gut Health & Weight Loss. Here's Why — And Exactly What To Do
It's not quite keto and not quite intermittent fasting.
Fire Up Your Core With These 7 Yoga Moves
A strong core can help us move through life with more ease and less injury, so that we are more readily available to others.
Worrying About Your Sleep Can Cause Insomnia: Here's What To Do Instead
For when you become your own worst sleep enemy.
You're Probably Doing Front Lunges Wrong — Here's How To Get It Right
If you aren't seeing any sort of results, there may be a good reason why.
How To Calculate Your August Forecast Using Numerology (In 60 Seconds Or Less)
What do your numbers say about you this month?
Is FOMO Keeping Your Kids Awake? Here's What To Do
We need to teach our children that the grass isn't always greener across the screen.
Can't Concentrate When You Meditate? Read This
I’ve been witnessing a disturbing trend recently. Let’s call it the Protestant work ethic of meditation. Instantly recognizable when seen, it looks a...