PCOS: A Functional Doctor Explains What You Really Need To Know

Polycystic ovarian syndrome affects an estimated 10 percent of women — but there's a lot of misinformation out there about what it means and how it...

#hormones #fertility #health
Robin Berzin, M.D.
February 12 2016
Integrative Health

I Went Vegan & Suffered From Anxiety, Candida Overgrowth, Acne & More. Here's Why

It wasn't the fault of a plant-based diet, but here's where I personally went wrong.

#food as medicine #protein #plant-based #vegetarian #candida
Samantha Lahonen
November 20 2015
Beauty

This One-Day Diet Will Eliminate Acne + Give You Clear, Glowing Skin

Including why you should reach for chocolate when a breakout does strike (no, really!)

#functional foods #acne #beauty #skin #food
Liz Moody
March 14 2017
Food Trends
Spirituality

I'm An Empath + I Feel EVERYTHING. Here's What It's Really Like

"As early as elementary school I remember having trouble walking to school because I felt so sensitive to what everyone around me was thinking. Their...

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Sydney Campos
December 26 2016

Heartbreak Isn't All There Is. Here's How To Process Loss & Open Yourself Up To Love

We all have a story. It is the story of our past, our present, and the journey we are taking toward our future. Here's how to start learning to love...

#love #personal growth #self-care
Derek O’Neill
May 3 2017
Integrative Health

The 3 Vitamins We're Most Deficient In, According To An Immunologist

Plus, the best ways you can get your fill of nutrients.

#supplements #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
September 10 2019
Routines
Recovery
PAID CONTENT FOR Habit

I Completely Transformed My Health By Taking One Simple Test. Here's Why You Need To Try It, Too

"One-size-fits-all" diets don't work; here's how personalized blood and genetic testing can help you find the perfect way of eating for you.

#nutrition #food as medicine #partner #happiness #wellness
Marie Reginato
May 31 2017
Recipes
Meditation
Beauty
Women's Health
Integrative Health

8 Steps To Heal The Symptoms Of Adrenal Fatigue Naturally

How to get back on track when your adrenals are fried.

#hormones #functional nutrition
Robin Berzin, M.D.
February 28 2015
Beauty

13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen

Everything you need to know about these science-backed hydrators.

#skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexandra Engler
January 23 2015
Integrative Health

Could You Be Deficient In Vitamin K?

Learn about this underappreciated nutrient!

#supplements #cancer
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 3 2017
Beauty

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 28, 2017)

All the wellness new for today, including Angelina Jolie's diagnosis, the dropping price of avocados, and why playing video games may actually be a...

#news #avocado #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
July 28 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Purely Elizabeth

This Pumpkin Spice Muffin Recipe Has An Adaptogenic Twist

The ultimate recipe for a Pumpkin Spice Muffin that's both healthy and yummy!

#partner #grain-free
mindbodygreen
October 9 2018