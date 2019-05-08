24019 results for

What I Eat To Stay Sharp & Energized During 12+ Hour Days

A Full-Time Grad Student Reveals Her Healthiest Habits

Katie Lemons
May 8 2019
Routines

Body-Weight Moves For Beginners (Infographic)

Despite what a lot of people think, hitting the weight machines at the gym or continuously lifting dumbbells isn't the only way to strengthen and tone...

mindbodygreen
January 28 2015
Wellness Trends

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 18, 2018)

Including a cure for Alzheimer's and bad news about the Mediterranean Diet.

Liz Moody
June 18 2018
Mental Health

I Spent Years In A Funk. Here's The Holistic Practice That Snapped Me Out Of It

"The best way I can describe Reiki is that it helps reconnect us with our hearts."

Kate Eckman
June 25 2016

9 Of The Hardest Workouts You'll Ever Try

In New York City, it seems like a new fitness studio pops up every week. Each new workout is focused on an innovative way to kick your butt. There are...

Gabrielle Frank
October 16 2015
Beauty
Women's Health

5 Addictive Types Of Stress + How To Kick The Habit

According to the most recent APA "Stress in America" survey, more than 4 out of 10 American adults (42 percent) report that their stress levels have...

Judith Orloff, M.D.
March 10 2014
Personal Growth

Simple Ways To (Finally!) Quit Sugar For Good This Summer

Curbing your sugar cravings doesn't have to be a self-depriving experience.

Medea Juhasz
July 5 2016
Integrative Health

A Medicinal Shroom For Every Health Woe

Is your 3 p.m. slump out of control? Make cordyceps your new best friend.

Britt Martin
July 3 2017

Is Your Insomnia In Your Head Or Your DNA?

New research reveals the root cause of your sleep troubles.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
June 14 2017
Recipes
Beauty

New Study Finds Hair Loss May Be Connected To Air Pollution

Optimal skin health goes way beyond caring for just the face.

Jamie Schneider
October 8 2019
Food Trends
Integrative Health

I Had An Adrenal Crash. Here's How I Recovered

There are five key steps you can take after an adrenal crash.

Kelly O'Brien
December 26 2014
Functional Food

7 Ways To Wake Up In The Morning — No Caffeine Necessary

Start the day with a buzz—just not from coffee.

Liz Moody
August 10 2018
Healthy Weight