To Build Healthy Muscle: Start Protein-Pacing & Try These Supplements

Plus: Get off the treadmill and head straight to the squat rack.

Dr. Neerav D. Padliya
July 6 2017
Endomorph Diet: What It Really Means To Eat For This "Body Type"

Can your body type really dictate your nutritional needs?

Stephanie Eckelkamp
January 3
If You're Deciding Between Collagen & Protein, Here's Our Guide

Many people are interested in using protein powder or collagen powder, but it's easy to get confused about the difference.

Korin Miller
April 6
Struggling To Lose Weight? It's Time To Try Micro Workouts

How micro workouts can help reset your metabolism, including retaining muscle mass and making your mitochondria stronger.

Alan Christianson, NMD
January 29 2019
Can You Actually Build Muscle While You Sleep? Science Says So

A recent review sheds light on whether you can truly make gains while you snooze.

Elizabeth Gerson
March 7 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

7 Fitness-Supporting Supplements That Get The RDN Stamp Of Approval

Stepping up your fitness? Here are the supplements to consider.

Krista Soriano
December 30 2019
Here's How Long Your HIIT Intervals Should Be, According To Research

All you need to do is tailor your plan.

Caroline Muggia
October 30 2018
How Much Protein Should You Actually Be Getting & Is All Protein Created Equal?

Way more than you ever wanted to know about protein!

Stephanie Eckelkamp
September 18 2019

10 Tips For Becoming A Faster Runner

You'll ace your next race.

Leigh Weingus
February 17 2017
Your Comprehensive Guide To Pea Protein

This vegetable protein is the main ingredient in many plant-based alternatives.

Darcy McDonough, M.S.
August 13 2018
Are The Benefits Of Ice Baths Real? It Depends On What You Need

New research has found ice baths might actually hinder muscle growth long term, even if they do help with short-term recovery.

Sarah Regan
December 3 2019
Is The Pill Sabotaging Your Fitness Goals?

How the pill influences weight gain, metabolism, and body composition, including its effect on testosterone.

Jolene Brighten, N.D.
January 26 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR CHOMPS

Our Favorite Protein-Packed Solutions For Women Who Can't Stop, Won't Stop

The ultimate snack foods for fuel when you're getting after it and doing the most, according to an RDN.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 22
5 Things You Definitely Didn't Know About Body Fat

Body fat is way more complicated than we thought.

Sylvia Tara
July 14 2017
Working Out Before Breakfast Can Balance Your Blood Sugar, Study Finds

It makes a difference whether you're an early riser or a night owl at the gym.

Jamie Schneider
October 19 2019