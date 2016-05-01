23172 results for

Women's Health

7 Natural Ways To Relax & Bring Comfort To Your Childbirth

From giving yourself a warm oil massage to meditating during the early stages of labor, here are a few strategies that can help you have a relaxed,...

#parenting advice #mindfulness #fertility #pregnancy #parenting
Liddy Arens
May 1 2016

6 Foods To Keep In Your House To Help You Lose Weight

As a health coach and cookbook author, I provide weight loss and healthy eating tips every day. When someone is struggling to lose weight, it’s very...

#weight loss #food
Dawna Stone
January 21 2016

How To Harness The Power Of Nature For Stress Relief

When I was young, my family moved to a remote little cottage on the edge of a vast and enticing forest. It was an amazing place to be, and I spent...

#stress #nature #relaxation #personal growth
Ros Hunwicks
March 30 2015
Parenting

New Study Shows Most Kids With Mental Health Issues Aren't Getting Treatment

New study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows that children with mental health issues aren't getting treatment.

#news #anxiety #depression
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 13 2019

Here's Exactly How To Know If You Need A Rest Day

Because it's not always that obvious.

#fitness #Recovery
Javier Perez
September 12 2017
Recipes

Jackfruit: What It Is + Why You're Going To Want To Eat It All Summer

It may look tough and menacing on the outside, but on the inside, it's soft and sweet.

#healthy foods #food
Emi Boscamp
April 25 2016
Women's Health
PAID CONTENT FOR BIOHM Health
Functional Food

Bored With Salad? 5 Genius Ways To Eat More Greens

Increasing your veggie intake is a lot easier if you think outside the box.

#food as medicine #foods #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
September 2 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health
Meditation
Off-the-Grid

This One Product Saved Me Money & Cut Down On My Plastic Waste

It's a small change, but every change makes a difference.

#this one thing #environmentalism
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
December 31 2018
Beauty
Mental Health
Spirituality

8 Ways To Spark Some Serious Synergy During December's Full Moon

Hometown happenings are Gemini's domain.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 11 2019

What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Clinical Nutritionist Reveals Her Diet

As a nutritionist in the gastroenterology department of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, my job is to help patients with various digestive...

#nutrition #clean food #healthy foods
Laura Manning
December 1 2015
Home

3 Reasons You Should Have a Home Yoga Practice

Soon you’ll be in tune with your body and your practice in ways you wouldn’t have imagined before.

#breathing #mindfulness #yogis #yoga #home
Aimee Hoefler
October 9 2012

16 Ways To Avoid Sitting So Much During The Day

OK, you already know you should exercise most days of the week, but did you know that you need to sit less too? Yep! An hour of exercise doesn't buy...

#healing #fitness #work #wellness
Chris Freytag
March 5 2014
Healthy Weight

Why You're Not Hitting Your Goal Weight + What To Do Instead

Why, when we think we’re doing everything right, can we still not lose those last lingering pounds?

#how to lose weight #weight loss #body image #weight loss success
Jessica Sepel
July 7 2015