7 Natural Ways To Relax & Bring Comfort To Your Childbirth
From giving yourself a warm oil massage to meditating during the early stages of labor, here are a few strategies that can help you have a relaxed,...
6 Foods To Keep In Your House To Help You Lose Weight
As a health coach and cookbook author, I provide weight loss and healthy eating tips every day. When someone is struggling to lose weight, it’s very...
How To Harness The Power Of Nature For Stress Relief
When I was young, my family moved to a remote little cottage on the edge of a vast and enticing forest. It was an amazing place to be, and I spent...
New Study Shows Most Kids With Mental Health Issues Aren't Getting Treatment
New study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows that children with mental health issues aren't getting treatment.
Here's Exactly How To Know If You Need A Rest Day
Because it's not always that obvious.
Jackfruit: What It Is + Why You're Going To Want To Eat It All Summer
It may look tough and menacing on the outside, but on the inside, it's soft and sweet.
You Are Five Times More Likely To Get PCOS If Your Mother Had It
Like mother, like daughter.
11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2018
Get ahead of the curve.
Bored With Salad? 5 Genius Ways To Eat More Greens
Increasing your veggie intake is a lot easier if you think outside the box.
Give Yourself The Gift Of Easy Dinners: 10 Fast, Simple Weeknight Meals
Because you deserve it.
What The Carnivore Diet Does To Your Microbiome, According To A Gut Expert
Here's what happens when you try an all-meat diet.
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Yoga Practice
Here's everything you need.
This One Product Saved Me Money & Cut Down On My Plastic Waste
It's a small change, but every change makes a difference.
Magnesium Oil Benefits Include Relief For Sore Muscles, Clear Skin & Boosted Immunity
The cat's out of the bag.
6 Ways To Deal When Work Gives You Anxiety
From someone who's been there.
8 Ways To Spark Some Serious Synergy During December's Full Moon
Hometown happenings are Gemini's domain.
What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Clinical Nutritionist Reveals Her Diet
As a nutritionist in the gastroenterology department of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, my job is to help patients with various digestive...
3 Reasons You Should Have a Home Yoga Practice
Soon you’ll be in tune with your body and your practice in ways you wouldn’t have imagined before.
16 Ways To Avoid Sitting So Much During The Day
OK, you already know you should exercise most days of the week, but did you know that you need to sit less too? Yep! An hour of exercise doesn't buy...
Why You're Not Hitting Your Goal Weight + What To Do Instead
Why, when we think we’re doing everything right, can we still not lose those last lingering pounds?