mbg Gift Guide: 9 Experiences That'll Keep On Giving

Start a new Black Friday tradition and buy experiences instead.

Emma Loewe
November 23 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

5 Winter Skin Savers That'll Boost Your Mood, Too

Dry skin and dull mood? We've got the answer.

Jessa Blades
February 26 2018

How To Start A Self-Love Routine

This simple mindset shift will get you on your way to self-love.

Brittney daCosta
October 13 2016
This Warming Body Oil Will Get Even Sensitive Skin Through The Cold Months

The winter season brings us cooler days and drier skin. Stay warm with DIY body oils—think of it as an early present that just keeps giving.

Jules Aron
October 21 2018
Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In

Real people weigh in on whether seeing a holistic doctor is worth the money.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 27 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

Upgrade Your Beauty Routine This Spring + Get Glowing: Here's How

It's time to ditch the dark makeup hues, swap out heavier creams for lighter versions, and give your hair some extra TLC after the toll it took during...

mindbodygreen
April 10 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Rigr Centrum

This Integrative Medicine Doctor Put Personalized Supplement Packs To The Test

More sleep, less stress: How a 5-minute quiz helped this busy M.D. achieve both goals.

Amy Shah, M.D.
August 26
These Holistic Practices Are Being Used As Medicine

And they don't require a pill!

Caroline Muggia
November 9 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Visit Sun Valley

Breaking The Cycle Of Homelessness With Holistic Healing And Love Without Reason

Activist and artist LaRayia Gaston talks about her organization Lunch On Me, which works to feed LA’s homeless population with fresh and organic...

mindbodygreen
June 18 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Zevia

5 Reasons Massages Aren't Just For Pampering Yourself

Many people believe that going to a massage therapist is just a way to pamper or indulge yourself. This is why so many of us wait to have one; we...

Kate Greenleaf
March 19 2013