6682 results for

Functional Food

The Everyday Detox: What Food To Incorporate So You're Always Effortlessly Cleansing

You don't want to DO a detox—you want to LIVE a detoxifying life.

#healthy recipes #detox #healthy foods
Sarah Aldrich
January 16 2017
Recipes

Healthy Slow-Cooker Meal: Thai Beef Stew

Slow-cooker meals are, despite the name, great for those short on time. With a little prep, you can let this dish cook while you're out for the day...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #paleo recipes #food
Danielle Walker
October 18 2015
Recipes

To-Die-For Rosemary & Thyme Crackers (Gluten-Free)

These delicious little treats are my latest obsession. They're a cinch to put together and taste absolutely divine. I often have a few as a midday...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Elizabeth Rider
September 12 2013
Beauty

The Best Face Oil For Your Skin Type

PSA: Coconut oil did not make the list.

#skin care #essential oils
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
November 21 2017

Warm & Toasty Winter Millet (Gluten Free!)

Millet is a gluten-free alternative to wheat cereals, and a welcome change if you’re tired of the usual oatmeal!

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jenni Hulburt
December 27 2013
Recipes

Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies With Creamy Frosting

These black bean-based cookies are a total showstopper.

#gluten-free recipe #food #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
December 21 2013
This Vegan Rainbow Sushi Roll Is Culinary Arts & Crafts

Who says playing with your food is a bad thing?

#functional nutrition #vegan
Jamie Schneider
November 3 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

A Moment, Please, For This Mayo-less Avocado Salmon Salad — Here's How To Make It

Skip the mayo to make this nutrition-packed Avocado Salmon Salad you will want to have every day!

#partner #Food with Benefits
mindbodygreen
January 18 2019
Recipes

This Herbalist's Fermented Cranberry Salsa Is Gut-Healing & Tasty

This spicy, tangy, fruity salsa is a perfect treat.

#gut health #functional nutrition
Devon Young
October 29 2019