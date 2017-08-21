6651 results for

Climate Change

A Beginner's Guide To Going Greener

Let us let you in on a secret: It doesn't have to be a chore.

#environmentalism #essential oils #budget
Florine Hofmann
August 21 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health
Home

How A Best-Selling Cookbook Author Designs Her Workspace For Creativity & Joy

Take a peek around Erin Gleeson's workspace: a secluded cabin in the woods.

#holistic home tour #Work In Progress
Emma Loewe
November 7 2019
Spirituality

Be Your Own Healer: 3 Ways You Can Practice Energy Healing At Home

Easy tips to cultivate healing, straight from Mama Medicine, herself.

#COVID-19 #mbgpodcast #energy
Jason Wachob
March 25
Recipes
Recipes

5-Ingredient Oatmeal Cookies (Gluten Free & Vegan!)

The only "bad" thing about these cookies is that they're dangerously easy to make.

#gluten-free recipe #food #vegan recipes
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
March 18 2014
Integrative Health
Travel
PAID CONTENT FOR Bob's Red Mill

These 5 Breakfasts All Take 2 Minutes (Or Less!) To Make

Delicious, gluten-free breakfast in under 2 minutes? Yes, please.

#breakfast #gluten-free
mindbodygreen
July 19 2018
Recipes
Functional Food
Food Trends

Want To Try Keto? These Are The 5 Best Books To Get You Started

Whether you're looking to lose weight, quell inflammation, or are just curious, we've got you covered.

#vegetarian #easy meals #vegan #ketogenic
Liz Moody
January 24 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

3 Easy Plant-Based Breakfasts That Pack 10 Grams Of Protein

How To Make 3 Protein-Packed Breakfasts In Under A Minute

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
May 10 2019
Integrative Health
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made
Recipes

Meet The Japanese Sugar Replacement That Heals Your Gut (No, Really)

It's like sweetening your food with probiotics.

#gut health
Sharon Flynn
June 14 2017
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Energizing Strawberry Cream Chia Pudding

This luscious chia pudding is comprised of some serious superfoods.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #chia seed #vegan #healthy foods
Kibby Miller
June 10 2013