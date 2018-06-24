6593 results for

Functional Food

Lemon Johnnycakes With Blueberry Syrup (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)

Breakfast can be a challenge on a gluten-free diet. Sometimes gluten-free alternatives to traditional breakfast foods are disappointing — either too...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Rachel Carr
March 30 2014

4 Foods That Squash Stress

Stressed out? Eat this.

#functional foods #stress #food
Meghan Telpner
February 28 2017

10 Tricks To Clean Up Your Diet

Some people claim that healthy eating takes a lot of time and is complicated. But it doesn't have to be this way. If you know how to do it right, you...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #personal growth #healthy foods
Osha Key
May 8 2014
Beauty

13 Better-For-You Beauty Buys You Can Find At Whole Foods

Whether you're looking for toxin-free makeup, an all-natural body scrub or essential oils for a DIY project, chances are Whole Foods will have you...

#beauty #skin #whole foods
Allie White
October 8 2015
Integrative Health

How I Learned To Thrive With Celiac Disease

The major changes I made after my diagnosis.

#celiac #gluten #wellness
Anna Hanks
November 14 2014

Simple Clean Winter Stew

This is one of my favorite recipes to make when I feel like I need to get back to center. Warming and deeply nourishing, this simple stew will help...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #coconut oil
Ilene Godofsky
December 4 2013
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

How To Recover From A Sugar Hangover In 3 Easy Steps

How to recover from a sugar hangover in three easy steps, including adding cinnamon to your coffee and going on a nice walk.

#Blood Sugar #fats #protein
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 31 2018
Motivation

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 22, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a healthy announcement from California Pizza Kitchen, why playing sports as a kid is so good...

#vegan
Emma Loewe
November 22 2017
Recipes

How To Make Perfectly Crisp Sesame-Ginger Broccoli

Without that burned broccoli smell overpowering your kitchen.

#functional nutrition #vegetarian
Urvashi Pitre, Ph.D.
October 25 2019
Functional Food

Your Guide To A Keto-Friendly Thanksgiving + 3 Recipes To Make

Keto stuffing and gravy and cranberry sauce, oh my!

#ketogenic #holiday
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 26 2019
Food Trends

The Top 5 Reasons People Don't Meal-Prep (And The Best Solution For Each One!)

You'll save so much money and eat so much healthier in the long run.

#empowerment #lunch #easy meals #dinner
Cameron Rogers
March 18 2018
Recipes
Functional Food

What To Eat To Have A Great Poop

Don't be a slave to the porcelain throne.

#gut health #healthy foods #microbiome
Terry Wahls, M.D.
January 4 2017
Food Trends
Recipes

7 Latte Recipes That Taste Just Like Your Fave Coffee Shop Might Make

There's no shortage of latte renditions, so we rounded up seven of our faves.

#Ayurveda #mbgsupplements #drinks #immunity
Sarah Regan
March 30
Functional Food
Functional Food