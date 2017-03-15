6651 results for

14 Simple Food Swaps That Will Help You Fight Inflammation

A functional medicine expert on healing with meals—not medicine.

#nutrition #food as medicine #functional medicine
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 15 2017

Coffee Flour: What You Need To Know About The New Gluten-Free Flour

If you're like me, you harbor a special love for your freshly brewed morning (and sometimes afternoon) cup of coffee. So, without actually knowing...

#environmentalism #coffee #sustainability #food
Leah Vanderveldt
August 18 2015
Avoiding Lectins: How To Heal Your Gut & Avoid Inflammation

All the reasons these foods should be off-limits.

#gut health #protein
Steven Gundry, M.D.
April 17 2018
Found: The Best Healthy Burgers For Your Weekend BBQ

Whether you're vegan or a conscious carnivore, we have you covered.

#Paleo #vegetarian #easy meals #vegan
Liz Moody
May 22 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nulo

I'm A Dietitian — Here's Exactly What I Feed My Dog In A Day

This pup was a picky eater, until his R.D. mom introduced him to this.

#partner #dogs
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
February 21 2019
The Recipe That Will Make You Fall In Love With Kale All Over Again

Can I get a virtual raise the roof for less tissue boxes and stronger immune systems?

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #kale #food
Molly Patrick
April 13 2014
Coleslaw Can Be Boring, But Not This Easy Veggie-Packed Raw Slaw Recipe

Consider this an invitation to refresh your standard coleslaw.

#salads #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
May 22
The One Dinner Party Menu That Works For Every Dietary Restriction

No reason to fear dietary restrictions when entertaining! These dishes will ensure everyone at your party gets their fill.

#Paleo #gluten #recipes #vegan
Elizabeth Inglese
December 16 2016
What I Learned After 30 Days Of Plant-Based Eating (It's NOT What You Think)

As a health-coach who loves food, I naturally wanted to try this different way of eating.

#plant-based #vegetarian #healthy foods
Kezia Hall
December 13 2015
Gluten-Free Recipe: Homemade Bread

As a gluten-free aficionado, I'll admit there are times I feel slightly left out at artisanal bakeries. The aroma of fresh bread is intoxicating, so...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Caitlyn Patch
July 25 2013
Autumn Mushroom Stroganoff (It's Vegan, Too!)

Apart from the changing leaves, nothing says fall like stroganoff in your mouth.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
October 22 2013