14 Simple Food Swaps That Will Help You Fight Inflammation
A functional medicine expert on healing with meals—not medicine.
Coffee Flour: What You Need To Know About The New Gluten-Free Flour
If you're like me, you harbor a special love for your freshly brewed morning (and sometimes afternoon) cup of coffee. So, without actually knowing...
This So-Called Healthy Food Is Making You Gain Weight — And You're Likely Eating It Daily
Plus, what to eat instead.
Avoiding Lectins: How To Heal Your Gut & Avoid Inflammation
All the reasons these foods should be off-limits.
Found: The Best Healthy Burgers For Your Weekend BBQ
Whether you're vegan or a conscious carnivore, we have you covered.
I'm A Dietitian — Here's Exactly What I Feed My Dog In A Day
This pup was a picky eater, until his R.D. mom introduced him to this.
You'll Want To Put This Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Salad Dressing On Everything
It takes 2 minutes (seriously).
The Glowing-Skin Diet: 3 Plant-Based Dinners Designed To Plump, Brighten, And Tone
You can have a skin-healing dinner on the table in 10 minutes.
The Recipe That Will Make You Fall In Love With Kale All Over Again
Can I get a virtual raise the roof for less tissue boxes and stronger immune systems?
A Hygge-Inspired Anti-Inflammatory Soup For When Coziness Is Top Priority
Light some candles, put on your best fuzzy socks, and make this soup.
Coleslaw Can Be Boring, But Not This Easy Veggie-Packed Raw Slaw Recipe
Consider this an invitation to refresh your standard coleslaw.
The One Dinner Party Menu That Works For Every Dietary Restriction
No reason to fear dietary restrictions when entertaining! These dishes will ensure everyone at your party gets their fill.
What I Learned After 30 Days Of Plant-Based Eating (It's NOT What You Think)
As a health-coach who loves food, I naturally wanted to try this different way of eating.
Study Finds Why The Ethics Of Going Vegan Isn't Enough For Some
Going vegan has never been easier.
Gluten-Free Recipe: Homemade Bread
As a gluten-free aficionado, I'll admit there are times I feel slightly left out at artisanal bakeries. The aroma of fresh bread is intoxicating, so...
Sip This Sweet Turmeric Elixir 30 Minutes Before You Eat To Massively Boost Digestion
It also tastes super delicious.
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
Because you're probably not getting enough.
Eco-Friendly "Kelp Jerky" Is A Thing & We Tried It
Get on board.
Need Dinner Inspo? This Nightshade-Free Chili Is Anything But Bland
This is not your ordinary bland "white chili."
Autumn Mushroom Stroganoff (It's Vegan, Too!)
Apart from the changing leaves, nothing says fall like stroganoff in your mouth.