6651 results for

Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Clif Bar

3 Ways Snacking Is Actually Important For Wellness (No, Really!)

Here’s How To Make Snacking One Of The Best Daily Habits

#partner
mindbodygreen
July 31 2019
Recipes
Recipes

Quinoa Salad With Black Beans & Avocado

Wheat-free, gluten-free, high in protein, and low in calories - quinoa is often called a superfood.

#avocado #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #quinoa
Dawna Stone
December 18 2013

Good-For-Anytime Banana Creme Pie (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)

I recently found myself wanting a sweet treat that would satisfy me without making my blood sugar levels go AWOL and see me needing a nap an hour...

#healing #fitness #wellness #personal growth
Nicole Perhne
June 14 2014
Recipes

Stuck With Too Ripe Avos? Make This Chocolate Pudding

It's easy to make and will save you money!

#easy meals
Caroline Muggia
April 15 2019
Functional Food
Recovery

Gluten-Free Nectarine Crisp + Sweet Thyme Crumble

This crisp is one of my favorite ways to take advantage of the beautiful stone fruits just coming into season.

#gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Liz Moody
May 24 2015
Recipes

Matcha Blueberry Crisp (Gluten-Free + Vegan)

A great example of how you can add more matcha to your dishes.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Miryam Quinn-Doblas
November 13 2015
Recipes

6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 21)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including how pregnancy changes the brain, the next latte trend, and Google's renewable energy...

#environmentalism #news roundup #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 21 2016
Recipes
Functional Food

Found: The Top 8 Plant-Based Protein Sources (No Powders Allowed!)

Plus, all the myths around protein, busted.

#protein
Liz Moody
March 14 2017
Recipes
Beauty
Integrative Health

Are Food Sensitivities For Life?

Why food sensitivities don't have to be a life sentence.

#gut health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 28 2017
Recipes