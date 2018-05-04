9525 results for

Nature

How To Create A Happy Home, According To Neuroscience

Craft a space that speaks to your 30 (yes, 30) senses.

#environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
May 4 2018
Beauty

How To Do A Salon-Grade Manicure At Home: A Step-By-Step Guide

On the list of things we've had to table due to the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine? Manicures.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
April 27
Beauty
Climate Change
Nature

WeWork's Bold New Food Policy Is Taking Meat Off The Menu

You won't believe how much this could cut down on the company's environmental impact.

#news #environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
July 17 2018
Routines

This One Yoga Pose Will Work Wonders For Your Anxiety

Feel the tension drain straight out of your shoulders.

#anxiety #yoga
Leigh Weingus
August 12 2017
Home

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Granola

Spoiler alert: most store bought granolas are sugar bombs that do little nutritional good for our bodies. Making your own is not only cheaper, but you...

#healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Kate Gavlick
February 16 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR PepsiCo North America Nutrition

These Are The Next Great Nutritionists

Meet the winners of our Next Great Nutritionist contest.

#nutrition #happiness #wellness #health #inspiration
mindbodygreen
September 14 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health
Beauty
Recipes

Looking For A Fast Dinner? Try These Curry Chicken Lettuce Cups

They're high in protein, good fats, and immune-boosting ingredients.

#fats #protein
Caroline Muggia
April 22 2019

4 Reasons To Go Vegan (That Aren't All About Your Diet)

Vegan living extends beyond our plates. It affects the way we dress, the personal care products we use, and the values we hold dear.

#health #vegan
Jake Madoff
May 27 2016
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Salted Caramel Pecan Bliss Bites

A couple of these decadent treats will cure any sugar craving and leave you energized and feeling great.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Deb Gleason
March 26 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

6 Ingredients To Look For In Products When You Have Sensitive Skin

Look for these 6 ingredients if you have sensitive skin.

#skin care #coconut oil
mindbodygreen
June 8 2018
Parenting

Thai-Style Quinoa Salad (It's Vegan, Too!)

If you resolved to eat more vegetables this year, this dish makes it so deliciously easy. The combination of kale, shredded carrots, and quinoa is a...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
​Vicki Santillano
January 11 2014