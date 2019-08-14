6593 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold

What Percentage Of American Farms Do You Think Are Organic? It’s Less Than That

We're demanding more organically produced goods than ever, but still less than 1% of all American farmland is certified organic.

#alcohol #partner #mbgrevitalize #organic
Krista Soriano
August 14 2019
Functional Food

7 Summer Superfoods to Help You Cool Off

These crisp and cooling foods will help you stay cool, hydrated and beautiful despite 100 F and 90 percent humidity!

#farmer's markets #Raw Food #wellness #vegetarian #vegan
Katrine van Wyk
July 24 2012
Beauty
Beauty

10 Beauty Tricks I Use To Make Models Look "Flawless"

How this makeup artist gets models "runway ready."

#beauty #personal growth #skin #body image
Kristen Arnett
September 30 2014

Climbing My Way Through Life

Concert pianist turned full-time adrenaline junkie, Steph Davis, shares how she mentally and physically prepares to climb mountains and jump out of...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Functional Food

Pass Fast Food On Your Commute? You May Have A Higher BMI, Study Finds

Plus, how to make the healthiest choices at every popular fast food chain.

#Healthy Travel
Stephanie Eckelkamp
August 7 2019
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Colorful Asian Slaw

It's the official kickoff of the summer barbecue season!

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Preeti Gundecha
May 25 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Primal Kitchen

The Easiest & Most Effective Way To Add Collagen To Your Routine

These protein powders and collagen bars help you work collagen into your daily routine in the tastiest and easiest way imaginable.

#supplements #hair #protein #wellness #fat
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 26 2017
Spirituality

When One Retrograde Ends, Another Begins! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

Days to watch: Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday!

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 5 2019

6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 1)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the right way to say I'm sorry, the latest EWG research, and why we should embrace messiness.

#news roundup
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 1 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR EVEN® Hotels

This Is The Year Of Wellness & Conscious Drinking. Here's Why

2017 is the year sobriety goes mainstream.

#alcohol #partner
mindbodygreen
January 31 2017
Functional Food

5 Foods To Supercharge Your Morning Smoothie

As a naturopath, one of the complaints I hear from my clients all of the time is that they don't have enough energy to get them through the day.

#healing #maca #stress #slideshows #smoothies
Sharee James
April 18 2013

8 Tips To Have Toxin-Free Fun This Summer

Summer! How long did we wait for this exact moment? If you haven’t had a moment to catch fireflies yet, chances are you soon will. To wish you a happy...

#toxic #hormones #environmentalism
Healthy Child Healthy World
July 4 2014
Home

Clear Your Home's Air With These Smell-Good Essential Oils

You'll want to keep this simple blend on hand all winter.

#essential oils
Emma Loewe
January 4 2018

The Two Most Important Things We Can All Do To Protect Our Brain Health

When I was in medical school in the 1960s, the prevailing belief was that once we reached physical maturity, our brains ceased to make new brain...

#mental illness #mindfulness #health #Alzheimer's
Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
November 8 2015
Beauty
Personal Growth

A Holistic Psychologist Shares 5 Ways To Detox Your Mind & Feel Refreshed

Step 4: Create physical space to clear mental space.

#anxiety #stress
Ellie Cobb, Ph.D.
July 21 2019
Integrative Health

What Every Person With A Thyroid Condition Needs To Know About Sleep

Diagnosed with a thyroid condition? Here's what you need to know about sleep, including how your thyroid health affects your sleep quality.

#sleep #thyroid #hormones
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 21 2019
Functional Food

9 Inflammation-Fighting Vitamins & Minerals (And Where You Can Get 'Em)

Some vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are particularly useful in our fight against inflammation. Here’s a list of some of the phytonutrients that...

#inflammation
Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
April 28 2015