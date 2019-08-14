6593 results for
What Percentage Of American Farms Do You Think Are Organic? It’s Less Than That
We're demanding more organically produced goods than ever, but still less than 1% of all American farmland is certified organic.
7 Summer Superfoods to Help You Cool Off
These crisp and cooling foods will help you stay cool, hydrated and beautiful despite 100 F and 90 percent humidity!
I Have Lupus: This Is What Living My Best Life Looks Like
It wasn't always this good.
10 Beauty Tricks I Use To Make Models Look "Flawless"
How this makeup artist gets models "runway ready."
Climbing My Way Through Life
Concert pianist turned full-time adrenaline junkie, Steph Davis, shares how she mentally and physically prepares to climb mountains and jump out of...
Pass Fast Food On Your Commute? You May Have A Higher BMI, Study Finds
Plus, how to make the healthiest choices at every popular fast food chain.
Vegan Recipe: Colorful Asian Slaw
It's the official kickoff of the summer barbecue season!
The Easiest & Most Effective Way To Add Collagen To Your Routine
These protein powders and collagen bars help you work collagen into your daily routine in the tastiest and easiest way imaginable.
When One Retrograde Ends, Another Begins! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Days to watch: Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday!
6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 1)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the right way to say I'm sorry, the latest EWG research, and why we should embrace messiness.
The One Pair Of Leggings Our Staff Can't Live Without
Plus, how to style them.
This Is The Year Of Wellness & Conscious Drinking. Here's Why
2017 is the year sobriety goes mainstream.
5 Foods To Supercharge Your Morning Smoothie
As a naturopath, one of the complaints I hear from my clients all of the time is that they don't have enough energy to get them through the day.
8 Tips To Have Toxin-Free Fun This Summer
Summer! How long did we wait for this exact moment? If you haven’t had a moment to catch fireflies yet, chances are you soon will. To wish you a happy...
Clear Your Home's Air With These Smell-Good Essential Oils
You'll want to keep this simple blend on hand all winter.
The Two Most Important Things We Can All Do To Protect Our Brain Health
When I was in medical school in the 1960s, the prevailing belief was that once we reached physical maturity, our brains ceased to make new brain...
Your Beauty Routine For Late Summer Is Here
Best face forward for fall!
A Holistic Psychologist Shares 5 Ways To Detox Your Mind & Feel Refreshed
Step 4: Create physical space to clear mental space.
What Every Person With A Thyroid Condition Needs To Know About Sleep
Diagnosed with a thyroid condition? Here's what you need to know about sleep, including how your thyroid health affects your sleep quality.
9 Inflammation-Fighting Vitamins & Minerals (And Where You Can Get 'Em)
Some vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are particularly useful in our fight against inflammation. Here’s a list of some of the phytonutrients that...