Recipes

How To Eat Vegan On Just $5 A Day

Contrary to popular belief, eating healthy, plant-based foods doesn't have to be costly.

Annie Markowitz, PhD
January 27 2016
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

I started adding this one thing to my diet and stopped worrying about my eating habits.*

Brian Pizzitola
April 3

Why I Don't Recommend A Vegan, Raw, Paleo Or Gluten-Free Diet

I'm a nutritionist and a strong believer in the power of vitamin cures. Every week, I see people significantly improve their health and looks just by...

Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
December 6 2013
This One Thing Might Make All The Difference In How You Experience CBD

Yes, CBD's "Entourage Effect" Actually Matters—If You Want A Better CBD Experience

mindbodygreen
June 20 2019
Personal Growth

Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired

We might not all be professional artists like IN-Q, but we all have the ability to create.

Jason Wachob
April 2
Food Trends

These Healthy Soda Alternatives Are Sparkly AF & Oh-So-Delicious

Made with zero sugar or a hint of all-natural ones, these are a delicious and healthy addition to your day.

Liz Moody
June 19 2019
Unlock Your Body's Potential With These Innovative Diet Optimization Tools

If you want to break through stagnant energy in your life, you need to upgrade what you eat and drink.

mindbodygreen
August 31 2017
Recipes
Your New Favorite Make-Ahead Fall Breakfasts (That Are Sweet Without The Crash)

These two breakfast recipes can be made ahead and satisfy your sweet tooth without an afternoon sugar crash.

mindbodygreen
November 17 2016
Off-the-Grid

Trying To Avoid Plastic? These 5 Supermarket Chains Are Your Best Bet

Greenpeace just ranked 20 major U.S chains on their plastic use.

Emma Loewe
June 13 2019
Beauty
Functional Food

I Tried Taryn Toomey's Detox: Here's What Happened

I was nervous to embark on a 10-day cleanse (especially without coffee!), but I learned a lot about myself and my habits.

Lindsay Kellner
October 5 2016

How My Dog Made Me A Vegetarian

As a graduate of The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, I am well versed in hundreds of different dietary theories, from Atkins to Ayurveda. When it...

Meredith Flittner
March 2 2013
Recipes
A Full-Day Meal Plan Of Anti-Inflammatory Recipes

The link between chronic disease and inflammation based on a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle has been made clear by now, as outlined in an article...

Cherie Calbom
March 12 2015
Integrative Health

10 Causes Of Fibromyalgia Your Doctor Doesn't Know About

Conventional medicine has yet to uncover the cause of fibromyalgia and only offers management of symptoms.

Amy Myers, M.D.
June 27 2013
Home
Friendships

5 Healthy Ingredients, 1 Incredible Smoothie

Looking to boost your energy, reduce anxiety, and improve digestion? Look no further than this amazing Matcha Mint Chip Smoothie! It's loaded with...

Sara Vance
July 19 2015