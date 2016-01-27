6593 results for
How To Eat Vegan On Just $5 A Day
Contrary to popular belief, eating healthy, plant-based foods doesn't have to be costly.
Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier
I started adding this one thing to my diet and stopped worrying about my eating habits.*
Why I Don't Recommend A Vegan, Raw, Paleo Or Gluten-Free Diet
I'm a nutritionist and a strong believer in the power of vitamin cures. Every week, I see people significantly improve their health and looks just by...
This One Thing Might Make All The Difference In How You Experience CBD
Yes, CBD's "Entourage Effect" Actually Matters—If You Want A Better CBD Experience
Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired
We might not all be professional artists like IN-Q, but we all have the ability to create.
These Healthy Soda Alternatives Are Sparkly AF & Oh-So-Delicious
Made with zero sugar or a hint of all-natural ones, these are a delicious and healthy addition to your day.
Unlock Your Body's Potential With These Innovative Diet Optimization Tools
If you want to break through stagnant energy in your life, you need to upgrade what you eat and drink.
Vegan Sloppy Joes That Will Take You Straight Back To Childhood
Good for your body AND soul.
Your New Favorite Make-Ahead Fall Breakfasts (That Are Sweet Without The Crash)
These two breakfast recipes can be made ahead and satisfy your sweet tooth without an afternoon sugar crash.
Trying To Avoid Plastic? These 5 Supermarket Chains Are Your Best Bet
Greenpeace just ranked 20 major U.S chains on their plastic use.
Waterless Is The Next Frontier of Green Beauty — These New Launches Are Proof
A few of our favorite new products, too.
I Tried Taryn Toomey's Detox: Here's What Happened
I was nervous to embark on a 10-day cleanse (especially without coffee!), but I learned a lot about myself and my habits.
How My Dog Made Me A Vegetarian
As a graduate of The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, I am well versed in hundreds of different dietary theories, from Atkins to Ayurveda. When it...
If You're Not Making 5-Minute Healthy Pizza With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers, You're Getting It Wrong
Meet your new favorite Friday feast.
Do You Have What It Takes To Be The Next Great Nutritionist?
The prize package is out of this world.
A Full-Day Meal Plan Of Anti-Inflammatory Recipes
The link between chronic disease and inflammation based on a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle has been made clear by now, as outlined in an article...
10 Causes Of Fibromyalgia Your Doctor Doesn't Know About
Conventional medicine has yet to uncover the cause of fibromyalgia and only offers management of symptoms.
The 16 Things You Need Before You Start A Decluttering Session
Grab those tissues.
The Health Benefits Of Friendship In A Time Of Social Distancing
Friendship? For immune health? Sign me up.
5 Healthy Ingredients, 1 Incredible Smoothie
Looking to boost your energy, reduce anxiety, and improve digestion? Look no further than this amazing Matcha Mint Chip Smoothie! It's loaded with...