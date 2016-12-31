9634 results for
Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
You might think it's too much of a treat to be healthy. But it is!
These Cocktail Recipes Incorporate All Your Favorite Healthy Ingredients (Kombucha, ACV & More)
Because green juice cocktails are actually delicious.
This Celebrity Chef Made A Healthy Holiday Cookie Just For mbg (And It Tastes Amazing)
What's red and green, antioxidant-packed, and ready for your holiday cookie exchanges?
Banana Vanilla Soft Serve With Dark Chocolate Drizzle
It's finally here: soft serve season, and for those of us who feel better without refined sugars and dairy, this raw, vegan, whole food version does...
This Veggie Could Help Reduce Blood Pressure In Pregnant Women
High blood pressure is bad for many reasons, but when it affects someone who is pregnant, the consequences can be even worse.
So You Want To Become An Adventurous Eater — Here's How To Do It
How to get out of your comfort zone and try a new food.
The Green Tonic That's Helped Balance My Hormones & Heal My Thyroid
Take it daily, and you'll start to feel better, stat.
An Oil-Free Dressing That Works On Any Salad!
If delicious, low-fat raw vegan dressings were available at all restaurants, I’m sure way more people would order salad. Why? Because the essence of...
Vegan & Gluten-Free Cheesy Butternut Squash & Broccoli Soup
Now that's an invincible combination!
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Turmeric has gotten buzz for years now as a spice with major health properties. But a lot of the perks of turmeric are actually due to its main active...
I’m A Hormone Expert. Here’s What I Eat In A Typical Day
In my practice, I help women balance their hormones naturally—starting with their fork. I have a “food first” philosophy and passionately believe that...
5 Ancient Healing Foods To Tame Inflammation & Optimize Your Gut
These foods have been used for thousands of years, but now science is proving how important they really are for our health.
6 Tips That Helped Me Lose 65 Pounds Without Feeling Deprived
Weight loss can actually be easy if you can make a few simple mindset shifts.
The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet
According to Trubow, "They've got tremendous micronutrient concentration!"
The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack
If you're looking for a new spice to add to your collection, spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., has the answer.
Step 1: Add This Ingredient To Your Holiday Cookies. Step 2: Let The Compliments Roll In.
These cookies take the cake.
How Sugar Tricks Us + 5 Things We Can Do About It
There’s a reason why so many of us turn to a pint full of Chunky Monkey when we’re feeling lonely, depressed or stressed. Sugar makes us feel good —...
8 Little Rules I Live By In The Kitchen: A Healthy Chef Explains
When I help people look at how they eat and how they might positively change their relationship with food, I try to stay away from hard and fast rules...
This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber
And it's a fabulous green!