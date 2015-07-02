9366 results for
Why "Selfish" People Are Happier & Healthier
Selfish people treat others badly, don’t have any real friends, and are incapable of love. Right? Wrong.
9 Rituals To Activate The Potent Energy Of The Full Rose Moon In Sagittarius
At this full moon, rally your tribe and tell your friends to bring their friends. As Mother Teresa said, "The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and...
Meal Prep Made Easy: Carrot + Chickpea Mason Jar Salad
Stock your fridge with this salad for healthy lunches on the go.
4 Major Factors That Age Your Skin + How To Avoid Them
Why does aging change your skin, and why, oh why, can’t it just stay the same as it was when you were young, before you ever had a pimple, before you...
Here Are 4 Things You Need To Be Doing To Combat Stress
If you want to be your best self, it's so important to do everything in your power to stay calm—here's how.
What A Day Of Plant-Based Eating Looks Like
What A Day Of Plant-Based Eating Looks Like.
Did You Know You Can Easily Make Your Own Apple Cider Vinegar? Here's How
It's the best way to make sure you're getting the most therapeutic quality!
Ina Garten Has The Same Breakfast Every Single Day. Here's How To Eat Like The Contessa Healthfully
Here's how to eat like the Barefoot Contessa but be a whole lot healthier.
Coconut Macaroons With Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate is delicious and decadent, but it also has a variety of health benefits. The antioxidants in dark chocolate have been linked to improve...
7 Benefits I Never Expected When I Went On A Raw Foods Diet
It really meant overhauling everything I ate and the entire way I lived.
5 Simple Ways To Declutter Your Life In The New Year
Why stop with your home?
A Recipe To Take Your Avocado Toast Up A Notch
Learn to poach the perfect pasture-raised egg, and take your avocado toast to the next level—in both taste and nutrition.
Spice Up Your Butternut Squash Soup With This Ingredient
Do your taste buds a favor and make this soup.
New Study Shows Most Kids With Mental Health Issues Aren't Getting Treatment
New study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows that children with mental health issues aren't getting treatment.
These Are A Dietitian's Secrets To Staying Energized All Day (Seriously)
Not a morning person? Peep this dietitian's routine to help you simplify and streamline your mornings.
2020 Is All About Cellular Health — Here's How To Get Started With Cellular TLC
PSA: Your cells are in charge of your long-term health. Here's how to give your cells some extra support.
7 Healthy Cookbooks To Make You Look & Feel Your Best (Just In Time For Summer)
Look good and feel amazing.
What Tonight's Rare Astrological Phenom Means For You
To help you set the wheels in motion for next month's double Sagittarius full moon finale, here are nine ways to make yourself big, bad, and brave—and...
The Prebiotic Soup You Need To Keep Your Microbiome Healthy & Happy
Plus, it tastes creamy, savory, and amazing.
Vegan Chocolate & Almond Butter Fudge (Takes 5 Mins To Make!)
This recipe is not only delicious and decadent but it's also good for you and super simple! It only takes five minutes to prepare and you only need...