3087 results for

Routines

A 15-Minute Yoga Sequence To Make You Stronger

Yoga requires a great deal of mental and physical strength.

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
Alexandra Mingione
February 11 2015
Integrative Health

5 Best Nutrients & Practices For Immunity, From A Longevity Expert

With a COVID-19 lens, here's what you should be doing for immunity.

#COVID-19 #mbgpodcast #longevity #immunity
Jason Wachob
April 27
Integrative Health
Recovery

Every Advanced Yoga Practitioner Knows This One Thing

Here's exactly how to apply it to your practice.

#yoga
Kim Roberts, M.A.
November 18 2017
Nature

How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are

A meditation that can be done from your window, and more mindful rituals to try this Earth Day.

#empowerment #environmentalism #gratitude #journaling #Purpose
Emma Loewe
April 22

6 Reasons To Take Your Yoga Practice Outside

Here's why you should skip the studio and hit the park.

#yoga
Julie Montagu
July 22 2016
Personal Growth

Feeling Stuck & Unsure Of Your Purpose? This Advice Might Help

Feeling stuck is not a matter of the head—it's a matter of the heart.

#empowerment #confidence #body positivity
Allie Stark
November 15 2017
Beauty

At What Age Should You Start Taking Collagen? The Answer May Surprise You

When the popular ingredient is associated with words like "firmer skin" and "youthful," it can be tricky to know at what age you should start taking...

#hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
April 18

7 Signs You're Addicted To HIIT

As more and more studies come out about the effectiveness of high intensity interval training (HIIT), it’s becoming an increasingly popular style of...

#happiness #fitness #personal growth #crossfit
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 11 2014
Beauty

Natural Healthy Aging Tips For Those In Their 40s (That Seriously Work)

This is the prime decade to take a prevent-and-protect approach to your skin.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
Erin Flaherty
April 17
Wellness Trends

6 Scientific Reasons To Add Music To Your Self-Care Regimen

Scientifically-backed reasons why you should definitely consider turning on some tunes for a potent addition to your wellness regimen.

#music #mindfulness #wellness #personal growth
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
March 8 2015

5 Easy Exercises You Can Do While Traveling

Summer is in full swing, and for many of us, summer means road trips! While there's nothing better than the thrill of the open road, there's not much...

#pain #wellness #travel
Brianne Grogan, DPT
July 5 2013
Sex
Motivation

This Is How An Olympic Bobsledder Eats, Exercises, and Stands Up to Sexism

Plus, how she copes with sexism in a male-dominated sport.

#empowerment #Journey #energy #fear
Leigh Weingus
November 10 2017
Women's Health

These Are The Factors Preventing You From Having An Orgasm, According To An OB-GYN

Let's start talking about the intricacies of female orgasm.

#hormones #orgasm #libido
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
November 9 2017
Personal Growth

The One Thing You Should Do If You're Having A Panic Attack

Here's what you should do the next time you have a panic attack.

#panic attack
Light Watkins
July 11 2016
Parenting
Integrative Health
Travel

This Is The Tool Kit Every Anxious Traveler Needs

From a coach who's tried everything.

#anxiety #fear
Trish Barillas
November 2 2017