The One Organization Trick That Finally Decluttered My Closet

A functional medicine doctor on how to create a healthy, happy room.

#minimalism
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 26 2018

How I Meditate: Biet Simkin Shares

Many of our readers want to meditate, but have a hard time fitting the practice into their days. Others are too intimidated to start. To make it a...

#meditation #meditation tricks #how i meditate #mindfulness meditation
Biet Simkin
January 10 2016
Meditation

What's The Difference Between Mindfulness & Meditation?

What Is The Difference Between Mindfulness & Meditation?

#empowerment #stress
Emily Fletcher
November 7 2016

The Super Antioxidant We All Need (And No One Knows About!)

Glutathione is your body’s most powerful antioxidant and detoxifying agent, and it’s also something of a well-kept secret. Outside the wellness...

#supplements #antioxidant #superfoods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 6 2014
Integrative Health

The Exact Supplement Routine That Kept Me Healthy ALL Winter Long

Yes, it's possible to get through a fill winter cold-free!

#Herbs #supplements #immunity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 21 2018
Functional Food

Exactly What To Eat To Eliminate Anxiety, According To The Ancient Wisdom Of Ayurveda

There are three main elements you need to bring back into balance.

#anxiety #Ayurveda
Sahara Rose
March 21 2018
Love
Spring Cleaning 101: How To Be A Tech Minimalist

Spend this spring outside—not on your phone.

#minimalism #technology
Monique Serbu
March 19 2018
Recovery
Personal Growth

27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries

When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...

#alcohol #relationships #fitness #juicing #healthy foods
Danielle Zeigler
June 29 2014
Parenting

6 Ways To Empower Your Daughter To Have Positive Body Image

We don’t want to criticize, push, or minimize, and we definitely don’t want to do anything to reduce self-esteem or create an unhealthy relationship...

#parenting advice #confidence #body image #motherhood #parenting
Rosemary Clark
June 3 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR MeetMindful

Down On Online Dating? You Need To Try It This Way

Are you guilty of superficial swiping? We have the answer you've been waiting for!

#single life #dating #soul mates
mindbodygreen
March 15 2018

How I Lost 60 Pounds Without Dieting Or Eliminating Food Groups

Growing up in a Bangladeshi family where food was a way to show love, I had always been chubby. In college, I discovered booze and Domino's Pizza at...

#Paleo #nutrition #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success
Syeda Nazmi
April 1 2014
Off-the-Grid

Gyms Across The Country Are Getting An Eco-Friendly Makeover

The workout of the future looks a little different.

#news #running #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
March 13 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress

A Holistic Sleep Reset To Set You Up For More Energy This Spring

Holistic tips for maximizing sleep? Count us in!

#sleep #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
March 12 2018
Love
Integrative Health

4 Things To Do Before You Give Up On A Relationship

"When you're at an ebb and feeling miserable is not the time to make a decision. Although this probably goes against our instincts, there is a good...

#love #relationships #marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
August 29 2016
Meditation
Integrative Health

The Gut-Healing Supplement That Should Be On Your Radar

Preliminary research shows it might promote gut health in a major way.

#gut health #inflammation #breastfeeding
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 6 2018