3087 results for
3 Ways To Stop Swimming In Your Own S***
Have you ever seen fish in a dirty tank? They look droopy and dull and float around like they have shackles strapped to their fins. Their energy is...
What Does Yoga Teacher Training Really Entail?
Enjoy every moment!
Shoulder Stand: 6 Benefits Of This Yoga Inversion + How To Do It Safely
The queen of all yoga postures.
9 Superfoods for Super Health
The wilder the better.
What Does 'Doing Yoga' Really Mean?
Understanding the difference between your physical and spiritual practices.
Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles
Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...
A Beginner's Guide To Ayurveda & Balancing The 3 Doshas
A beginner's introduction to the 5,000-year-old practice.
10 Things to Do After Yoga Teacher Training
You’re energized by your experience and ripe to plan your next steps in your yoga career. Here are some steps to take once you’re done.
6 Steps to Maintaining Your Inner & Outer Beauty
Let's take a journey inside and learn how to maintain our beauty within to get the results we want on the surface.
14 Clean Protein Sources You Should Probably Buy Right Now
Not all protein is created equal.
5 Ways to Harness Your Sexual Energy
I'm talking about being connected with the part of myself that is a sexual being, and being synced with and charged by that energy on a regular basis.
Yoga Poses & Sequence for Fertility
Try these poses to promote fertility.
9 Natural Remedies for the Common Cold
These at-home treatments can make a big difference.
The Day I Chose Wellness
My whole being was convinced that the end was near.
6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)
A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.
Why Knowing Your Mars Sign Is The Key To A Fulfilling Sex Life
Why stop with your Sun sign?
Pregnant Warriors: Practicing Yoga Pregnant
How to safely practice yoga while pregnant.
7 Tips for Teaching Yoga to Beginners
In the first days of practice, these tips can make all the difference.
Everything You Need To Know About Meditation
Charlie Knoles has been meditating his entire life. In this comprehensive talk, he debunks the biggest myths about meditation, why anyone is capable...
15 Things To Do Right Now If You Can't Fall Asleep
Tips for people suffering with insomnia.