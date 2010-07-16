3063 results for

A Beginner's Guide To Ayurveda & Balancing The 3 Doshas

A beginner's introduction to the 5,000-year-old practice.

Elsbeth Riley
July 16 2010
What Does 'Doing Yoga' Really Mean?

Understanding the difference between your physical and spiritual practices.

Nadine Fawell
October 17 2011

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...

mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
10 Things to Do After Yoga Teacher Training

You’re energized by your experience and ripe to plan your next steps in your yoga career. Here are some steps to take once you’re done.

Karen Fabian
June 15 2012
6 Steps to Maintaining Your Inner & Outer Beauty

Let's take a journey inside and learn how to maintain our beauty within to get the results we want on the surface.

Latham Thomas
June 12 2012
5 Ways to Harness Your Sexual Energy

I'm talking about being connected with the part of myself that is a sexual being, and being synced with and charged by that energy on a regular basis.

Dara Poznar
April 27 2012
9 Natural Remedies for the Common Cold

These at-home treatments can make a big difference.

Heather Moday, M.D.
April 10 2012
The Day I Chose Wellness

My whole being was convinced that the end was near.

Chris Webb
April 4 2012
6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)

A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.

Amy Lynch
March 28 2012
7 Tips for Teaching Yoga to Beginners

In the first days of practice, these tips can make all the difference.

Karen Fabian
January 19 2012
Everything You Need To Know About Meditation

Charlie Knoles has been meditating his entire life. In this comprehensive talk, he debunks the biggest myths about meditation, why anyone is capable...

mindbodygreen
September 25 2014

Hillary Biscay & Rich Roll On How To Stay Mentally Tough, Even When You Want To Quit

Ultra-endurance athletes Hillary Biscay and Rich Roll reveal how they eat, train, and build mental toughness to achieve peak performance. JASON...

mindbodygreen
September 14 2014
Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser

So many people lose weight, feel better, and heal from disease on a Paleo diet... but why? Chris Kresser explains the science behind the food...

mindbodygreen
August 13 2014
Q & A with Patricia Moreno of intenSati: Mind, Body & Affirmations

Patricia talks to MindBodyGreen about her first experience with the power of positive affirmation at age 13, what to know before your first intenSati...

Colleen Wachob
July 19 2010