Really, Yoga's Not About Touching Your Toes
When most people learn that I teach yoga, the most common response I hear is, “I can’t do yoga, I can’t even touch my toes, I’m just not made for it.”...
Why Greens Are Good For Your Sex Life: A Cardiologist Explains
I may be guilty of overemphasizing the circulatory system, but sexual arousal is a vascular event: More blood, more fun; less blood flow, less fun.
16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives
Yoga has the power to change lives.
18 Transformative Wellness Books To Read This Summer
Before you start packing for that tropical vacation, scroll through this hit list for a buzzworthy book to stash in your carry-on.
Why Is Yoga So Expensive?
“Yoga is SO expensive!” If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a hundred times. My husband gets a lot of mileage out of the number of times each week...
50 Habits For A Happy Life
Life can feel frustrating. Maddening. Insanity-inducing, even. At times, happiness and contentment may seem achievable only in your wildest dreams.
4 Yoga Poses For Sexy Arms
If you're working on developing long lean muscles to flaunt at the beach, it's time to learn yoga arm balances. Arm balances are an incredible way to...
The #1 Reason Why People Don't Change
With all our access to life-changing learning via technology, why don't people take advantage?
6 Poses To Soothe The Weekend Warrior
It was a long, hard week. You met deadlines, solved problems, put out fires, and kept your head above the water (for the most part). You started to...
10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety
Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.
5 Signs Of Poor Self-Esteem (And How To Reclaim It For A Better Life)
It can be the difference between reaching the optimal version of yourself and forever wondering what might have been.
10 Reasons Stress Can Be Dangerous For Your Health
Here are 10 concrete ways stress is possibly the most dangerous toxin your body faces every day.
How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life
"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."
Elle Macpherson's Secrets To Looking Good & Feeling Great At Any Age
It’s hard not to have a wellness woman crush on Elle Macpherson. The 51-year-old beauty glows without a hint of makeup. She’s been strong before it...
7 Feng Shui Tips To Help You Get More Of What You Want
As grateful as a person can be for all that she has, more seems to be what pretty much everyone wants. More money, more love, more wellness, more...
Why I'm Eating Meat Again (Even Though I'm A Yoga Teacher)
I was pleasantly surprised by how well my body adapted to the new diet.
20 Risks For Heart Disease You Didn't Know You Had
Surprising potential heart hazards.
6 Expert-Approved Tips To Prevent Lyme Disease This Summer
Plus, why you shouldn't freak out.
8 Easy Ways I Finally Improved My Digestion
How my tummy and I made friends.
19 Radical Truths I Wish I Could Tell My Younger Self
"If you set your mind to it, believe in yourself, and take action, you'll always find a way to create an extraordinary life. Don't let anyone tell you...