3063 results for

Really, Yoga's Not About Touching Your Toes

When most people learn that I teach yoga, the most common response I hear is, “I can’t do yoga, I can’t even touch my toes, I’m just not made for it.”...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga
Angelica Olstad
September 30 2013
Sex

Why Greens Are Good For Your Sex Life: A Cardiologist Explains

I may be guilty of overemphasizing the circulatory system, but sexual arousal is a vascular event: More blood, more fun; less blood flow, less fun.

#sex #kale
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 28 2013
Personal Growth

16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives

Yoga has the power to change lives.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Gabrielle Frank
February 18 2016

18 Transformative Wellness Books To Read This Summer

Before you start packing for that tropical vacation, scroll through this hit list for a buzzworthy book to stash in your carry-on.

#mbg Summer Essentials #relationships #wellness #personal growth #food
Allison Daniels
June 12 2017

Why Is Yoga So Expensive?

“Yoga is SO expensive!” If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a hundred times. My husband gets a lot of mileage out of the number of times each week...

#awareness #money #mindfulness #yoga
Mary Beth Harral
November 15 2012

50 Habits For A Happy Life

Life can feel frustrating. Maddening. Insanity-inducing, even. At times, happiness and contentment may seem achievable only in your wildest dreams.

#love #awareness #happiness #gratitude #compassion
Hannah Sentenac
July 29 2014

4 Yoga Poses For Sexy Arms

If you're working on developing long lean muscles to flaunt at the beach, it's time to learn yoga arm balances. Arm balances are an incredible way to...

#abs #yoga poses #fitness #wellness #yoga
Julie Wilcox, M.S.
July 28 2014
Personal Growth

The #1 Reason Why People Don't Change

With all our access to life-changing learning via technology, why don't people take advantage?

#love #acceptance #meditation #change #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
July 28 2014

6 Poses To Soothe The Weekend Warrior

It was a long, hard week. You met deadlines, solved problems, put out fires, and kept your head above the water (for the most part). You started to...

#alcohol #yoga poses #wellness #yoga #detox
Daniel Scott
September 22 2013
Mental Health

10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety

Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.

#journaling #yoga #Journey
Lindsay Kellner
June 1 2017
Personal Growth

5 Signs Of Poor Self-Esteem (And How To Reclaim It For A Better Life)

It can be the difference between reaching the optimal version of yourself and forever wondering what might have been.

#happiness #personal growth #self-care
Dr. Amanda Richardson
February 5 2016
Women's Health

10 Reasons Stress Can Be Dangerous For Your Health

Here are 10 concrete ways stress is possibly the most dangerous toxin your body faces every day.

#stress #mbgsupplements
Robin Berzin, M.D.
July 20 2014
Healthy Weight

How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life

"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."

#wellness #weight loss #health #weight loss success
Jasmin Singer
January 31 2016
Beauty

Elle Macpherson's Secrets To Looking Good & Feeling Great At Any Age

It’s hard not to have a wellness woman crush on Elle Macpherson. The 51-year-old beauty glows without a hint of makeup. She’s been strong before it...

#beauty #business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
January 28 2016

7 Feng Shui Tips To Help You Get More Of What You Want

As grateful as a person can be for all that she has, more seems to be what pretty much everyone wants. More money, more love, more wellness, more...

#balance #gratitude #abundance #feng shui tips #energy
Dana Claudat
July 15 2014
Functional Food

Why I'm Eating Meat Again (Even Though I'm A Yoga Teacher)

I was pleasantly surprised by how well my body adapted to the new diet.

#meat #vegetarian #yoga #health #vegan
Elizabeth Tsung
January 19 2016
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

19 Radical Truths I Wish I Could Tell My Younger Self

"If you set your mind to it, believe in yourself, and take action, you'll always find a way to create an extraordinary life. Don't let anyone tell you...

#happiness #joy #abundance #personal growth #self-acceptance
Fran Sorin
May 6 2017