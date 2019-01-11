8051 results for

These Are The Best Essential Oils For A Nontoxic DIY Deodorant

An easy, beneficial nontoxic deodorant recipe you won't be able to get enough of.

#essential oils
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 11 2017
Beauty

Does Castor Oil Really Improve Hair Growth? We Had To Investigate

Every so often, a beauty treatment or claim sets social media and the internet into a tizzy.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 20
Functional Food

Is Pumpkin Seed Oil The New Coconut Oil? We Asked RDs To Weigh In

Turns out, it's not called the "Austrian secret" for nothing!

#Heart #inflammation #coconut oil
Liz Moody
October 2 2019
Functional Food

5 Best Healthy Cooking Oils, Plus Some You Should Definitely Avoid

These flavor-packed fats won't be damaged by heat.

#fats
Stephanie Eckelkamp
June 30 2019
Beauty

Move Over, Coconut & Jojoba Oil, We Found Your New Favorite Face Oil

Almond oil, with its silky slip and skin-nurturing properties, is poised to be one of your favorite oils.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 14
Mental Health

The Energizing Essential Oils I Don't Leave Home Without

You're just a few drops away from major bliss.

#spirituality
Kelsey J. Patel
August 6 2017
Beauty

The Aromatherapy Secret Every French Girl Knows

No one quite understands the rose like the French, whose national perfume history runs deep and who sometimes start wearing their own as early as...

#aromatherapy #beauty #mind body connection
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
March 7 2017
Functional Food

Why Coconut Oil Pulling May Be The Secret To Whiter Teeth & Better Digestion

This "ayurvedic mouthwash" is surprisingly addicting.

#Ayurveda
Sahara Rose
May 15 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

This Nightly Ritual Helps Keep Skin Glowing And Hydrated All Winter Long

This ritual is designed to boost and maintain hydrated skin all winter long.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
December 11 2018
5 Starter Products For Your Nontoxic Home (That Won't Break The Bank)

Because clean homes shouldn't cost a fortune.

#toxins at home
Emma Loewe
December 7 2018
Beauty

Transitioning To Silicone-Free Hair Products? Read This First

Cleaner, greener hair products that actually work are hard to find. We put them all to the test, and these were the best ones.

#hair
Lindsay Kellner
October 10 2018