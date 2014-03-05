7917 results for

Why Vitamins Are Worth It When It Comes To Joint Health

As an orthopedic surgeon, it's quite rewarding to see patients benefit from quality care. You might be surprised to know that some of my most...

#supplements #wellness #personal growth
Richard Diana, M.D.
March 5 2014
Healthy Weight

A Simple Dietary Switch That Could Work Wonders On Your Mood

What’s your breakfast look like? I assume many people would answer this question with something like “cereal,” “toast,” “coffee,” or “nothing.” I’m...

#happiness #hormones #protein #healthy foods #food
Cristin Fagone
September 2 2013

How My Mother's Death Led Me To Quit Being A Doctor & Live My Dream

I'm a doctor. Countless sleepless nights and a degree from Georgetown University will prove it. I trained as an emergency physician in Washington DC,...

#toxic #happiness #wellness #personal growth #skin
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
March 13 2015
Functional Food

I Used To Be Addicted To Cheese. Here's How I Gave Up Dairy And Transformed My Health

I was a high priestess of the church of cheese and payed fromage, er homage, to its holy altar.

#digestion #health #vegan #dairy #cheese
Sarah Bivens
December 16 2015
Recipes
Love
Women's Health

Natural Remedies For Your All Your Period Woes

Got cramps? We've got 5 remedies.

#health
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
November 11 2016
Sex

6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)

We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...

#functional nutrition #libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 11 2016

Gluten-Free Matzo Just In Time For Passover

For seven days, starting April 14, Jews around the world will be observing Passover. Only unleavened bread is to be eaten for seven days, and at the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Karen Sheer
April 11 2014
Sex

Why You Should Eat More Plants & Fewer Animals (Lessons From Finland)

In the early 1970s, young men in Finland were dying from heart attacks at the highest rates in the industrialized world. In the North Karelia region...

#healing #heart disease #wellness #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 9 2014
Recipes

Vegan Fennel Salad with Basil Flax Vinaigrette

Light and refreshing, but hearty enough to carry you through the day as a delicious lunch.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Amie Valpone
March 15 2012
Integrative Health

My Secret To Anti-Aging, Weight Loss & Gut Health

When you drink bone broth, you just feel good all over. And on the inside, your cells are celebrating, too. That’s because bone broth contains these...

#antioxidant #beauty #skin #aging #food
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
December 9 2015

8 Powerful Life Lessons Hawaii Can Teach Us About Happiness

For tourists coming for a quick jaunt, it is hard to see beneath the pristine manicured lawns and balmy, sun-kissed palm trees of Hawaii. But if you...

#love #let go #money #happiness #gratitude
Shannon Kaiser
June 16 2014

How Finding My Purpose Healed Me

We think of our body as an amazing mechanism that works 24/7 to keep us healthy. However, there's another wonderful thing your body will do for you:...

#healing #relationships #balance #journaling #personal growth
Raquel Vasallo
June 16 2014
Functional Food

What You Need to Know About Yogurt

Flip through health magazines and many wellness blogs and you'll be advised to eat yogurt. It's often touted as one of the top food for women.

#yogurt #calcium #salads #wellness #organic food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
October 24 2012