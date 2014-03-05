7917 results for
Why Vitamins Are Worth It When It Comes To Joint Health
As an orthopedic surgeon, it's quite rewarding to see patients benefit from quality care. You might be surprised to know that some of my most...
The Sneaky Culprit Preventing Weight Loss
A doctor explains.
A Simple Dietary Switch That Could Work Wonders On Your Mood
What’s your breakfast look like? I assume many people would answer this question with something like “cereal,” “toast,” “coffee,” or “nothing.” I’m...
How My Mother's Death Led Me To Quit Being A Doctor & Live My Dream
I'm a doctor. Countless sleepless nights and a degree from Georgetown University will prove it. I trained as an emergency physician in Washington DC,...
Modern Herbalism: How To Use Plants To Stay Grounded
Unlock the healing power of plants!
I Used To Be Addicted To Cheese. Here's How I Gave Up Dairy And Transformed My Health
I was a high priestess of the church of cheese and payed fromage, er homage, to its holy altar.
Raw Christmas Cookies
Who said cookies have be baked?
7 Lies About Love That Are Keeping You From Finding The Real Thing
To fall in love is natural. For love to last is not.
Natural Remedies For Your All Your Period Woes
Got cramps? We've got 5 remedies.
6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)
We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...
Gluten-Free Matzo Just In Time For Passover
For seven days, starting April 14, Jews around the world will be observing Passover. Only unleavened bread is to be eaten for seven days, and at the...
4 Ways You Can Hack Your Brain For Better Sex
Your thoughts are powerful.
Why You Should Eat More Plants & Fewer Animals (Lessons From Finland)
In the early 1970s, young men in Finland were dying from heart attacks at the highest rates in the industrialized world. In the North Karelia region...
Why Being Long-Distance Can Actually Make Your Relationship Better
“If you really loved him, you wouldn’t have moved to New York.”
Vegan Fennel Salad with Basil Flax Vinaigrette
Light and refreshing, but hearty enough to carry you through the day as a delicious lunch.
My Secret To Anti-Aging, Weight Loss & Gut Health
When you drink bone broth, you just feel good all over. And on the inside, your cells are celebrating, too. That’s because bone broth contains these...
8 Powerful Life Lessons Hawaii Can Teach Us About Happiness
For tourists coming for a quick jaunt, it is hard to see beneath the pristine manicured lawns and balmy, sun-kissed palm trees of Hawaii. But if you...
How Finding My Purpose Healed Me
We think of our body as an amazing mechanism that works 24/7 to keep us healthy. However, there's another wonderful thing your body will do for you:...
What You Need to Know About Yogurt
Flip through health magazines and many wellness blogs and you'll be advised to eat yogurt. It's often touted as one of the top food for women.