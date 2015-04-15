7917 results for

Healthy Weight

7 Habits For Your Happiest & Healthiest Life

Why is it that the changes we promise to make on New Year’s Day are so easily broken just a few days later? Why is it that sticking with new, healthy...

#sleep #wellness #health #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
January 27 2016

The Diet of a Modern Yogi: 3-Part Checklist

Imagine you just ate sugar, rich dairy, or (GASP!) processed foods before a yoga class. Or how about a large coffee and a muffin before a class with...

#yoga sutras #wellness #yoga #yoga philosophy #healthy foods
Karen Sherwood
November 16 2012
Change-Makers

Q & A with Latham Thomas on Becoming a Healthier, Greener, More Relaxed Mama-to-Be

Latham shows mamas-to-be how to relax their minds and nurture their bodies during their childbearing years

#beauty #new york city #wellness #yoga
Colleen Wachob
December 20 2010
Beauty

4 Major Factors That Age Your Skin + How To Avoid Them

Why does aging change your skin, and why, oh why, can’t it just stay the same as it was when you were young, before you ever had a pimple, before you...

#skin #aging
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
January 25 2016

6 Tips To Make Your Detox Fun!

Many people cringe when they hear the word detox. It sounds scary to them, they think they are going to be deprived, hungry and irritable, but it...

#cleanse #immunity #detox #water #intention
Raquel Vasallo
October 19 2013

What I've Learned From A 15-Year Battle With Bulimia

For almost all my adult life, I struggled with full-blown bulimia. I began a destructive relationship with my own body at a very early age and quickly...

#eating disorder #nutrition #body image #food
Pauline Hanuise
July 23 2014
Beauty

6 Natural Beauty Tips to Look and Feel Good

Do you want to look and feel good? Here's how you can do so the natural way.

#Herbs #healing #beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Angelina Helene
June 11 2012
Functional Food
Beauty

5 Foods That Make Your Skin Glow

Who doesn’t want a glowing, radiant complexion?

#slideshows #beauty #wellness #skin #superfoods
Maria Marlowe
March 28 2013
Spirituality
Routines

5 Things You Probably Don't Know About Stretching .... But Should!

Maybe you view stretching as a nice thing to do if you still have some time after your workout is finished, but stretching is actually an essential...

#flexibility #fitness #mindfulness #relaxation #self-awareness
Chris Freytag
September 23 2013

16 Ways To Live Your Passion In 2016

This post is part of a series by Shannon Kaiser called Live Your Life — a primer on finding your passion and living with purpose. Each day this week,...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #self-care
Shannon Kaiser
January 17 2016
Love

3 Questions That Will Guide You To The Right Partner

As we all know, it's one thing to find a relationship; it's entirely different to find a relationship that's an exceptional match for you.

#love #relationships #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 16 2014
Recipes

Lemon Cumin Fennel Bites (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

These gluten-free and vegan lemon cumin fennel bites make for the perfect side dish or snack!

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
Amie Valpone
March 30 2012
Functional Food

7 Tips To Get Energized When You're Totally Spent

A healthier, more energized and better feeling you is only seven easy steps away! Here are some tips that yield immediate results as soon as you start...

#allergies #gluten #stress #fitness #mind body connection
Tiffany Boutwell
May 1 2014
Integrative Health
Recipes

An Avocado Toast That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Whole wheat toast with avocado and drumroll, please ... GHEE.

#avocado #ghee #Ayurveda #healthy recipes #vegetarian
Sherin Bual
October 9 2013
Beauty