Exactly What To Eat (And What To Avoid) To Have A Great Period
PMS can be a thing of the past.
I'm a Nutritionist. Here's How I Boost My Happiness When It's Cold Outside
Shake off the winter blues with these simple steps.
Gingery Butternut Red Lentil Soup
Butternut squash and red lentils combine to make this yummy and smooth, gingery soup!
Why You Should Stop Texting
"I was talking to my friend about that last week," a 20-something client explained to me in a recent session, following up on a previous discussion we...
How To Help Your Therapist Help You
You’ve mustered up the courage to say, “Something’s off in my life right now." You seek the assistance of a helping professional to get back on track,...
5 Truths World Travelers Know (But Never Talk About)
If we aren’t careful, fear will stop us from truly living a purposeful life.
Veggie Showdown: Celery Vs. Cucumber
Let's figure this out once and for all
5 Lessons All Parents Could Learn From Buddhism
As Buddhism continues to increase in popularity in Western culture, certain principles have entered the discourse of how to be a better parent. The...
How I Stay Stylish Now That I'm A Mom
I'm most confident when I feel like I look good, so I now employ a few tricks to maintain my sense of style with very little effort.
5 Questions To Ask Before You End A Relationship
How do you know when it is the right time to leave a relationship?
12 Sports Nutrition Tips That Anyone Can Benefit From
The new year brings out the inner athlete in all of us. The average couch potato decides to get moving, the weekend warrior steps it up a notch, and...
Want Better Health? Try Doing Less
We live in a culture that values doing, achieving, and succeeding. Though these habits are valuable and necessary, the downfall to our health is that...
Coco-Nutty Granola Recipe: A Foolproof Craving Buster
Every week, I help hundreds of people quit sugar, and so far, the most foolproof craving-buster that keeps coming up would have to be this healthy...
Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste
They’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again.
6 Science-Backed Ways To Ignite Flow-State Creativity
It's simpler than you think.
Super Easy Summer Gazpacho
If you like to follow the basic Ayurvedic principles of seasonal eating, this summer gazpacho recipe is perfect because it's a light, healthy soup...
Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick
You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.
7 Ways To Start To Treat Allergies Using Ayurveda
Sorry, but dairy should be the first thing to go.
How Micro-Dosing On Cannabis Led To The Strongest Workouts Of My Life
No. 3 makes a huge difference.
15 Universal Truths About Love
I’ve done numerous interviews and talks about what makes for a successful relationship. I’ve been a marriage counselor for 35 years, and have also...