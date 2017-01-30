8061 results for

Women's Health

Gingery Butternut Red Lentil Soup

Butternut squash and red lentils combine to make this yummy and smooth, gingery soup!

#healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
The Humane Society of the United States
December 3 2012

Why You Should Stop Texting

"I was talking to my friend about that last week," a 20-something client explained to me in a recent session, following up on a previous discussion we...

#relationships #mindfulness #self-awareness #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
May 7 2015

How To Help Your Therapist Help You

You’ve mustered up the courage to say, “Something’s off in my life right now." You seek the assistance of a helping professional to get back on track,...

#relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Amanda Bowers
May 7 2015
Travel

5 Truths World Travelers Know (But Never Talk About)

If we aren’t careful, fear will stop us from truly living a purposeful life.

#happiness #joy #personal growth #inspiration #travel
Shannon Kaiser
May 6 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

5 Lessons All Parents Could Learn From Buddhism

As Buddhism continues to increase in popularity in Western culture, certain principles have entered the discourse of how to be a better parent. The...

#Buddhism #personal growth #communication #spirituality #parenting
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
May 5 2015
Parenting

How I Stay Stylish Now That I'm A Mom

I'm most confident when I feel like I look good, so I now employ a few tricks to maintain my sense of style with very little effort.

#confidence #self-awareness #motherhood #parenting #self-acceptance
Jennifer Mielke
May 4 2015
Love

5 Questions To Ask Before You End A Relationship

How do you know when it is the right time to leave a relationship?

#love #relationships #breakup #divorce #self-awareness
Monica Parikh
May 3 2015

12 Sports Nutrition Tips That Anyone Can Benefit From

The new year brings out the inner athlete in all of us. The average couch potato decides to get moving, the weekend warrior steps it up a notch, and...

#food as medicine #fitness #food
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
February 16 2016

Want Better Health? Try Doing Less

We live in a culture that values doing, achieving, and succeeding. Though these habits are valuable and necessary, the downfall to our health is that...

#stress #meditation #relaxation #personal growth #mindfulness meditation
Jennifer Bolus
October 29 2013

Coco-Nutty Granola Recipe: A Foolproof Craving Buster

Every week, I help hundreds of people quit sugar, and so far, the most foolproof craving-buster that keeps coming up would have to be this healthy...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sarah Wilson
July 11 2013
Functional Food

Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste

They’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again.

#nutrition #soup #healthy foods #food
Heather Braaten
January 23 2015

Super Easy Summer Gazpacho

If you like to follow the basic Ayurvedic principles of seasonal eating, this summer gazpacho recipe is perfect because it's a light, healthy soup...

#raw foods #healthy recipes #vegan #raw foods recipes #vegan recipes
Autumn Brooks Clarke
July 10 2013
Integrative Health

Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick

You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.

#digestion #Acupuncture
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
July 10 2018
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Start To Treat Allergies Using Ayurveda

Sorry, but dairy should be the first thing to go.

#allergies #Ayurveda
Premal Patel, M.D.
June 8 2013
Outdoors

15 Universal Truths About Love

I’ve done numerous interviews and talks about what makes for a successful relationship. I’ve been a marriage counselor for 35 years, and have also...

#love #relationships #awareness #mindfulness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
April 28 2015