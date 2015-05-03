5858 results for

Love

5 Questions To Ask Before You End A Relationship

How do you know when it is the right time to leave a relationship?

#love #relationships #breakup #divorce #self-awareness
Monica Parikh
May 3 2015
Functional Food

10 Food Combinations to Improve Digestion

Improving digestive health is key to any nourishing lifestyle.

#avocado #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food
Katherine Leonard, M.S.
November 17 2012
Women's Health
Functional Food

Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste

They’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again.

#nutrition #soup #healthy foods #food
Heather Braaten
January 23 2015

15 Universal Truths About Love

I’ve done numerous interviews and talks about what makes for a successful relationship. I’ve been a marriage counselor for 35 years, and have also...

#love #relationships #awareness #mindfulness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
April 28 2015

Are You Eating These Sources Of Hidden Sugar?

You may not drink soda or other sugar sweetened beverages, and maybe you stick with dark chocolate for your desserts. But there are many non-dessert...

#yogurt #inflammation #addiction #almond milk #sugar
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 15 2014
Functional Food

7 Green Superfoods That Should Always Be On Your Plate

Eat your greens! How many times did you hear that as a kid?

#avocado #antioxidant #calcium #slideshows #Vitamin C
Nicole Geraci
March 25 2013
Love
Women's Health

Fertility Smoothie Recipe

When I prep someone for pregnancy, the first thing I do is pull unhealthy things out of the diet. After I detoxify them, I begin adding healthy foods...

#pregnancy #inflammation #smoothies #fertility #personal growth
Lori Bregman
June 1 2013

The Super Antioxidant We All Need (And No One Knows About!)

Glutathione is your body’s most powerful antioxidant and detoxifying agent, and it’s also something of a well-kept secret. Outside the wellness...

#supplements #antioxidant #superfoods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 6 2014
Spirituality

Why You Don't Have To Choose Between Money & Spirituality

In my view, money and spirituality actually go very well together

#career #manifestation #money #work #abundance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
April 23 2015
Motivation
Recipes

Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies With Creamy Frosting

These black bean-based cookies are a total showstopper.

#gluten-free recipe #food #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
December 21 2013

The Ultimate Beet Juice Recipe

Beets are an affordable natural multivitamin, and are filled with disease-fighting and anti-inflammatory benefits. The bright purple color means...

#healthy recipes #detox #juicing #healthy foods #food
Julie Arnold
June 24 2013
Integrative Health

Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick

You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.

#digestion #Acupuncture
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
July 10 2018
Integrative Health

Oral Allergy Syndrome: What It Is + 6 Ways To Improve It

Do you ever get a tingling, itchy, or scratchy tongue or throat after eating certain raw fruits, vegetables, nuts, or seeds? You aren't alone. In...

#allergies #health #food #food sensitivity
Romilly Hodges, M.S., CNS
February 6 2016
Recipes

Raw & Vegan Superfood Dark Chocolate (Oh Yes!)

This treat is not only super easy-and quick to make, but it's also totally delicious and super healthy.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Pauline Hanuise
December 20 2013
Beauty

Acne Face Map: What Your Skin Breakouts Are Telling You

Here's how to read your skin and what to do about breakouts.

#skin care #acne #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
October 26 2012