5 Questions To Ask Before You End A Relationship
How do you know when it is the right time to leave a relationship?
10 Food Combinations to Improve Digestion
Improving digestive health is key to any nourishing lifestyle.
Exactly What To Eat (And What To Avoid) To Have A Great Period
PMS can be a thing of the past.
Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste
They’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again.
Curious About The Gut-Healing Powers Of Ayurveda? This One-Day Cleanse Is The Place To Start
With an easy quiz so you can eat for your dosha!
15 Universal Truths About Love
I’ve done numerous interviews and talks about what makes for a successful relationship. I’ve been a marriage counselor for 35 years, and have also...
Are You Eating These Sources Of Hidden Sugar?
You may not drink soda or other sugar sweetened beverages, and maybe you stick with dark chocolate for your desserts. But there are many non-dessert...
7 Green Superfoods That Should Always Be On Your Plate
Eat your greens! How many times did you hear that as a kid?
9 Promises To Make (And Keep) For A Healthy, Happy Relationship
Cheers to building a fulfilling relationship!
Fertility Smoothie Recipe
When I prep someone for pregnancy, the first thing I do is pull unhealthy things out of the diet. After I detoxify them, I begin adding healthy foods...
The Super Antioxidant We All Need (And No One Knows About!)
Glutathione is your body’s most powerful antioxidant and detoxifying agent, and it’s also something of a well-kept secret. Outside the wellness...
Why You Don't Have To Choose Between Money & Spirituality
In my view, money and spirituality actually go very well together
6 Science-Backed Ways To Ignite Flow-State Creativity
It's simpler than you think.
How My Relationship With Exercise Changed When I Stopped Getting My Period
I started prioritizing my friendships.
Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies With Creamy Frosting
These black bean-based cookies are a total showstopper.
The Ultimate Beet Juice Recipe
Beets are an affordable natural multivitamin, and are filled with disease-fighting and anti-inflammatory benefits. The bright purple color means...
Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick
You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.
Oral Allergy Syndrome: What It Is + 6 Ways To Improve It
Do you ever get a tingling, itchy, or scratchy tongue or throat after eating certain raw fruits, vegetables, nuts, or seeds? You aren't alone. In...
Raw & Vegan Superfood Dark Chocolate (Oh Yes!)
This treat is not only super easy-and quick to make, but it's also totally delicious and super healthy.
Acne Face Map: What Your Skin Breakouts Are Telling You
Here's how to read your skin and what to do about breakouts.