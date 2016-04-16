5920 results for

Parenting

6 Children's Books To Encourage Mindful, Happy Kids

And moms can learn a thing or two from them, too.

#mindfulness #parenting and yoga #parenting
Emma Mildon
April 16 2016

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 27)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including California's new rules on methane, the most decadent hotel suite in the world, and a...

#environmentalism #news roundup #health #travel
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 27 2017
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Delta Air Lines

Lemon-Garlic Oyster Mushrooms (A Delicious Vegan Side!)

This dish is a wonderful side accompaniment to any main, or if you adore mushrooms, as I do, you can serve it as a main dish with quinoa or rice. The...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Binny Liu
July 15 2014

How My Struggle With Infertility Helped Me Find Myself

How infertility forced me to find my own version of happiness.

#fertility #personal growth #health
Kelsey Holland
December 30 2016

What I Tell My Patients Who Want Healthy, Glowing Skin

Eating fresh, wholesome foods will not only help you get the radiant skin you’re after this summer, but it will also provide many other health...

#beauty #skin #healthy foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 8 2016
Food Trends

These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Veganism

Can you meet your nutrient needs on a vegan diet? Is it actually good for the environment? A top doctor addresses the biggest questions.

#vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 13 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Minimalist Shopping Tips That Will Make This Back-To-School Season A Breeze

This year, make your back-to-school shopping a little lighter on the planet and your wallet.

#minimalism #partner #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 1 2018
Beauty

New Research Finds A Link Between Itchy Skin & Depression

It may be important for your mental health to cease your scratching.

#news #skin care #depression
Jamie Schneider
October 31 2019
Food Trends

How Hollywood's Healthiest Really Snack

Looking for a little snack inspiration? Reach for the stars.

#celebrity #snacks #food
Elizabeth Inglese
March 20 2017
Food Trends

7 Ways To Enjoy Halloween Treats & Not Throw Your Blood Sugar Out Of Whack

You can still have a super-fun holiday—without feeling terrible after.

#Blood Sugar
Liz Moody
October 30 2019

7 Tips To Improve Your Core & Heal Your Back Pain

If you have back pain, you are not alone. Back pain is common in all age groups and levels of fitness. Maybe you've heard that strengthening your core...

#healing #pain #back pain
Dr. Patrick Roth
September 6 2014
Personal Growth

I Cut My Wardrobe In Half & It Completely Changed My Life

When I took the time to really think about how every single item I owned made me feel, I realized that an overflowing wardrobe brought me nothing but...

#eco-fashion #mindfulness #fashion
Lucie Thompson
August 26 2015
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Wedderspoon
Functional Food

Protein-Packed Summer Salad Bowl (It's Vegan!)

This is dinner in a bowl, full of protein and vitamin goodness. If you use canned beans, it takes 10 minutes to prepare. This salad also keeps nicely...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Joanna Fiminska
July 8 2014
