Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Seventh Sense

How To Layer Your Nighttime Skin Care Routine

The skin care layering rule of thumb: Go from thinnest to thickest. Here's what that looks like for your p.m. regimen.

#partner #skin care #mbgBareYourBeauty
Krista Soriano
December 10 2019
Functional Food
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web

3 Strategies For Actually Being Well-Rested This Holiday Season

How To Get Through The Holiday Season With Plenty Of Chill.

#gut health #partner #CBD
mindbodygreen
November 14 2018
Beauty
Recipes

Move Over Eggplant Parmesan — There's A New Parm Vegetable In Town

I introduce you to the vegetarian classic's trendy, hip cousin.

#functional nutrition #vegetarian #easy meals
Jamie Schneider
December 6 2019
Healthy Weight

5 Reasons You're Not Seeing Results On The Keto Diet & How to Fix Them

Feel like you've hit a wall? Here's how to keep reaping those keto benefits.

#gut health #ketogenic
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
November 14 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health

15 Ways To Get Good-Quality Sleep (Even If You Aren't Getting Enough)

Good sleep isn't just about quantity; it's about quality, too. 

#sleep #supplements #mbgsupplements
Michelle Konstantinovsky
December 27 2019
Recipes
Recipes

5 Easy, Healthy Dinners Start With A Can Of Pumpkin

Simple seasonal meals that can be made on a normal weekday evening.

#Paleo #easy meals #vegan #dinner
Liz Moody
November 4 2019
Mental Health

5 Essential Strategies For Dealing With All Your Holiday Anxieties

Your current levels of anxiety didn’t descend upon you overnight—like muscles, they took time to develop. But the one thing I want to tell you is...

#anxiety #stress #stress management
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
December 19 2016
Functional Food
Beauty

How To Do A Salon-Grade Manicure At Home: A Step-By-Step Guide

On the list of things we've had to table due to the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine? Manicures.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
April 27

I Tried To Live Off The "Food Of The Future" For A Day. Here's What Happened

When I think of a balanced meal, I see a plate with meat (or tempeh, for all you vegans out there), a hearty helping of veggies and some starchy...

#protein #cleanse #superfoods #food
Emma Loewe
November 16 2015
Beauty

8 Ways You Can Use Rosewater In Your Health & Skin Routine

Seriously, you're going to want to get your hands on a bottle ASAP

#recipes #beauty #food as medicine #skin #healthy foods
Claudia Hanna
September 30 2016
Integrative Health

A 30-Day Reset To Reduce Inflammation & Balance Your Hormones

When it comes to autoimmune disease, the wrong foods can hurt or even kill you — and the right foods can heal you.

#inflammation #cleanse
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
March 13 2015
Recipes

This Broccoli Quinoa Bowl Is The Perfect Meal For 2

It includes immune-boosting and heart-healthy ingredients!

#vegetarian #easy meals
Caroline Muggia
April 4 2019
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's New Moon In Aries

Any efforts that get initiated this week are sure to blossom by the fall.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 15 2018