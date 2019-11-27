8229 results for

Recipes

3 Cookbook Authors Share Their Favorite Vegetarian Holiday Main Dish

You'll like them even better than the classic meat-based fare.

#vegetarian #vegan #dinner
Liz Moody
November 27 2019
Recipes

This Sweet Potato Peanut Hummus Is The Perfect Blend Of Savory & Sweet

This sweet and spicy dip combines two hallmarks of Southern cuisine.

#functional nutrition
Sarah Owens
September 22 2019
Recipes

Times Have Bean Tough, But These 7 Bean-Filled Recipes Aren't

On the off chance you're working with a surplus of beans...

#soup #salads #vegan #kale
Sarah Regan
March 14
Functional Food

Have Autoimmune Disease? Here's What Could Be Wrong

Autoimmune conditions have exploded to epidemic proportions over the last few decades, affecting an estimated 50 million Americans. To put that in...

#toxic #disease #digestion #immunity #microbiome
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 15 2014
Beauty

Here's Why Your Pimples Keep Showing Up In The Exact Same Place

Ayurveda believes that all ailments result from an imbalance. In the case of acne, it can be your skin or body or both. The recurrence of acne in the...

#Ayurveda #green beauty #beauty #mind body connection
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
March 22 2017
Women's Health

5 Natural, Holistic Cures For PMS

In functional medicine, the field of wellness medicine I practice, we educate our members about how to solve PMS from the root cause. As a result, we...

#PMS #wellness #health
Robin Berzin, M.D.
January 16 2016
Motivation
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

A Celebrity Beauty Expert's Self-Care Tips For Busy Days

This pro's self-care routine extends far beyond her makeup bag.

#beauty diary #beauty #happiness #gratitude #wellness
Jessa Blades
March 21 2017
Beauty

The Breakfast Cake That Gives You Clear Skin

Who says you can't eat (cake) your way to gorgeous skin?!

#beauty #wellness #food
Elissa Goodman
November 12 2016
Integrative Health

6 Feasible Steps To Reverse Diabetes Naturally (Or At Least Manage It)

Take charge of your pre-diabetes or diabetes diagnosis with these lifestyle changes

#Blood Sugar #food as medicine
Kayleigh Roberts
January 17 2019

DIY: All-Natural Coconut Deodorant

For years, deodorant was something I applied every day without question because that’s what society has told us to do since our underarms started...

#beauty #wellness #skin #essential oils #coconut oil
Brandy Oswald
March 5 2014
Recipes

Got A Savory Brunch Craving? These Simple Tomato & Thyme Eggs Will Help

If you cringe at the thought of pancakes for breakfast, we've got the perfect recipe for you.

#functional nutrition #easy meals #breakfast
Jamie Schneider
November 17 2019
Motivation

How Yoga Helped Me Make Friends With My Chronic Illness

What if we not only accepted our illness, but embraced it as if it were our friend, our ally?

#healing #disease #acceptance #yoga #compassion
Shawnee Thornton
March 8 2013
Functional Food
Women's Health
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Here's exactly what you need to know for Thursday's full moon.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 26 2018