7 Free & Healthy Ways To Deal With Stress

What’s important is how we react to pressure and how we manage (and reduce) our negative emotions during the day.

#stress #happiness #personal growth
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
April 22 2013
16 Signs It's Time For A Detox

Is your lifestyle overloading your liver?

#wellness #health #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 26 2017

My Anxiety Is Never Going Away — Here's Why It Keeps Me Healthy

I had my first anxiety attack at the age of 14. Over the next 12 years, we had what I would call an "on-again, off-again" relationship.

#healing #happiness #meditation #mindfulness #abundance
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
November 15 2015
How To Survive Mercury Retrograde, Based On Your Sign

The buzziest celestial event is happening right now. Here's how to deal.

#astrology
Elizabeth Bobbitt
December 8 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker
5 Foods To Supercharge Your Morning Smoothie

As a naturopath, one of the complaints I hear from my clients all of the time is that they don't have enough energy to get them through the day.

#healing #maca #stress #slideshows #smoothies
Sharee James
April 18 2013
How To Tell If You Have Inflammation + 5 Things To Do To Fix It: A Doctor Explains

If you're like most people, you're probably living an inflamed life.

#sleep #inflammation
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 27 2016
29 Tips To Get Rid Of Dairy (Without Turning To Soy!)

Watch your digestion, allergies, and skin improve!

#digestion
Talia Pollock
June 21 2014
Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad

Need a last minute Thanksgiving side dish?

#fiber #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Andrea Hood
November 23 2013

5 Unique Teas With Amazing Health Benefits

Teas can be an excellent alternative to drinking coffee thanks to their low (or no) caffeine content and variety of health benefits. Some teas are...

#tea #antioxidant #inflammation #Vitamin C #wellness
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 17 2013
How I Created My Dream Wardrobe Without Buying Any New Clothes

As consumers, the best thing we can do for the environment is to shop for secondhand clothes or clothing made with natural fibers like cotton and...

#money #green living #fashion
Hanna Baror-Padilla
November 9 2015
An All-Natural Technique To Remove Hair (No Shaving Required!)

When it comes to all-natural beauty trends, I’m the first to try new things. From avocado egg yolk hair masks to oil pulling, if someone’s...

#hair #beauty #diy beauty #skin
Maya McDonald
September 1 2015
How To Make It Work When Your Partner Travels For Work A Lot

It's like you're temporarily in a long-distance relationship every other week. Ugh!

#anxiety #marriage #dating #Healthy Travel
Julie Nguyen
September 11 2017
I'm A Yoga Teacher. Here's What I Hate About The Yoga "Community"

While I love the hustle and study, I’ve found certain aspects of the yoga community frustrating.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga #realtalk: fitness
Derek Beres
November 4 2015
Q & A with Miranda Kerr: Yoga, Organics & Wellness

Miranda talks about everything from her wellness journey, yoga practice, passion for organics, spirituality (including Louise Hay), and more.

#celebrity #visualization #Louise Hay #beauty #miranda kerr
Jason Wachob
September 8 2011
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Let's Settle This: How Much Sugar Is ACTUALLY OK To Eat Daily?

We finally found the answer to the age-old question: How much sugar can you have in a day?

#yogurt #partner #happiness #wellness #health
Lauren Slayton
September 6 2017
