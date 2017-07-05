6119 results for
3 Strength Training Techniques To Help You Maximize Your Workout
Goodbye, boring gym sessions.
These Next-Gen Entrepreneurs Are Writing The Blueprints For A Better World
Meet the next-gen entrepreneurs who are changing the world with their business ideas.
Why We Love This Minimalist Mom's Perspective On 'Clean' Living
Calling all moms! We've found a minimal and effective skin care routine gentle enough for the whole family. You won't want to miss this!
Matcha Blueberry Crisp (Gluten-Free + Vegan)
A great example of how you can add more matcha to your dishes.
7 Tips To Manage Anxiety
Sometimes, we know what's making us anxious and can negotiate calm. Other times, our anxiety is caused by hormones or too much caffeine or something...
How To Make Cashew Cheese
Looking for a delicious, homemade, dairy-free alternative to cheese? This recipe not only tastes great but it's full of protein and vitamin B12 as...
Grab Your Dog's Food & Check For These 3 Things On The Label
Three expert tips for understanding your dog's pet food label.
5 Reasons To Eat Raw Foods For That Elusive Golden Glow
Because who doesn't want to glow from the inside out?
10 Things I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Fight Inflammation
Inflammation is an ancient defense mechanism out of sync with our modern lives
Dr. Mark Hyman On Why You Can't Exercise Your Way Out Of A Bad Diet
With much public attention focused on exercise as a way to combat the obesity epidemic, world-renowned integrative physician Dr. Mark Hyman reminds us...
9 Ways To Get A Healthy Gut This Summer
This could be the missing link in shedding your bloat.
A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad
As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...
The Perfect Autumn Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Filled with fresh ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, these vegan, sugar-free cookies are a warm, comforting fall treat.
This Is The Only Diet That's Healthy For Everyone, According To An Integrative Gastroenterologist
As an integrative gastroenterologist, one of the most frequently asked questions I get in my office is "So what should I eat?"
Gluten-Free Recipe: Super Protein Carrot Salad
I love layering salads. Each component adds its own distinctive taste, and when sampled together the result is a vibrant symphony of flavors. Making a...
Spice Up Your Life With This Zesty North African Herb Sauce!
This herb-filled sauce is traditionally used for fish or meats, but it's also great for vegans.
This Cooking Technique Is Your Ticket To Quick, Healthy Weeknight Dinners
Because evenings are for relaxing.
You Can Train Your Brain To Thrive During Trauma & Stress — Here's How
A former U.S. Army intelligence officer shares her method.
5 Traits Of A True Friend
A psychologist's criteria for telling a real friend from a frenemy.