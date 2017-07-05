6119 results for

Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR Target

These Next-Gen Entrepreneurs Are Writing The Blueprints For A Better World

Meet the next-gen entrepreneurs who are changing the world with their business ideas.

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 18 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Mother Dirt

Why We Love This Minimalist Mom's Perspective On 'Clean' Living

Calling all moms! We've found a minimal and effective skin care routine gentle enough for the whole family. You won't want to miss this!

#minimalism #partner #motherhood
Alexandra Dawson
September 10 2018
Recipes

Matcha Blueberry Crisp (Gluten-Free + Vegan)

A great example of how you can add more matcha to your dishes.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Miryam Quinn-Doblas
November 13 2015

7 Tips To Manage Anxiety

Sometimes, we know what's making us anxious and can negotiate calm. Other times, our anxiety is caused by hormones or too much caffeine or something...

#anxiety #stress #happiness #personal growth #fear
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
September 30 2014

How To Make Cashew Cheese

Looking for a delicious, homemade, dairy-free alternative to cheese? This recipe not only tastes great but it's full of protein and vitamin B12 as...

#healthy recipes #vegan #snacks #food
Ilene Godofsky
March 19 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Champion Petfoods

Grab Your Dog's Food & Check For These 3 Things On The Label

Three expert tips for understanding your dog's pet food label.

#partner #dogs #organic food
Krista Soriano
October 14 2019
Functional Food

5 Reasons To Eat Raw Foods For That Elusive Golden Glow

Because who doesn't want to glow from the inside out?

#beauty #food as medicine #skin
Anna Mitsios, N.D.
February 5 2016
Integrative Health

10 Things I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Fight Inflammation

Inflammation is an ancient defense mechanism out of sync with our modern lives

#inflammation
Desiree Nielsen, R.D.
July 26 2014

Dr. Mark Hyman On Why You Can't Exercise Your Way Out Of A Bad Diet

With much public attention focused on exercise as a way to combat the obesity epidemic, world-renowned integrative physician Dr. Mark Hyman reminds us...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 12 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Dr. Williams

9 Ways To Get A Healthy Gut This Summer

This could be the missing link in shedding your bloat.

#gut health #partner #digestion #probiotics
mindbodygreen
June 29 2017

A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad

As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
May 16 2014
Recipes

The Perfect Autumn Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Filled with fresh ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, these vegan, sugar-free cookies are a warm, comforting fall treat.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Erica Fritch
October 7 2013
Integrative Health

This Is The Only Diet That's Healthy For Everyone, According To An Integrative Gastroenterologist

As an integrative gastroenterologist, one of the most frequently asked questions I get in my office is "So what should I eat?"

#gut health #microbiome
Marvin Singh, M.D.
September 5 2018

Gluten-Free Recipe: Super Protein Carrot Salad

I love layering salads. Each component adds its own distinctive taste, and when sampled together the result is a vibrant symphony of flavors. Making a...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
August 12 2013
Recipes

Spice Up Your Life With This Zesty North African Herb Sauce!

This herb-filled sauce is traditionally used for fish or meats, but it's also great for vegans.

#garlic #books #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness
Bryant Terry
May 14 2014
Mental Health

You Can Train Your Brain To Thrive During Trauma & Stress — Here's How

A former U.S. Army intelligence officer shares her method.

#stress #anxiety
Elizabeth A. Stanley, Ph.D.
October 4 2019
Friendships

5 Traits Of A True Friend

A psychologist's criteria for telling a real friend from a frenemy.

#empowerment #friendship
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 23 2017