These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Another reason to eat your fruits and vegetables.
On A Plant-Based Diet But Still Not Feeling Your Best? Here's Why
Avoiding meat isn't a guarantee that you'll be healthy.
The 3 Tiny Tweaks I Use To Make Stuffing Way Healthier & Far More Delicious
No, we're not using cauliflower, and I won't apologize for it.
5 Totally Unexpected Ways That I Take Care Of My Skin
Give your skin some extra TLC.
What This Nutritionist & Anxiety Expert Wants You To Eat Every Day
Plus, exactly which foods to find them in.
How To Remove Hair Dye From Skin: A Celebrity Colorist Offers His 4 Tips
Before anyone realizes the tops of your ears are tinged strawberry blond.
This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber
And it's a fabulous green!
Ever Tried Savory Oatmeal? You Gotta Try This Mushroom & Spinach Version
Who says oatmeal has to be sweet?
Reusable Alternatives To Stuff That Ends Up In Your Bathroom Trash
Is it just me or do bathroom trash cans fill up faster than you can say "cotton swab"?
This Lipstick Shade Gives You Major Post-Yoga Glow Vibes
The color you'll want to wear all summer long.
A Meditative Exercise To Help You Find Balance + Tap Into Your True Potential
Too often, we sacrifice self-care for the fulfillment and happiness of others. But in reality, learning to recognize and meet our own needs before...
Cannabis-Based Wellness Products Are Now At Target
Hemp goes mainstream.
7 Reasons People Fail At Weight Loss
Weight loss resistance is one of the most common health complaints I see.
Sleep Patterns May Help Identify Early Signs Of Alzheimer's Disease
Here's the latest research on the connection between sleep quality and Alzheimer's.
9 Easy Ways To Make Your Smoothies WAY More Gut-Healing (Straight From A Celebrity Nutritionist)
Bet you haven't heard these ones before.
3 Easy Keto-Approved Breakfasts To Keep You Going All Day
Cook them up and save the extras for later!
5 Simple Beauty Products You Can Make From Coconut Oil
You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to incorporate coconut oil into your daily beauty routine!
Estheticians Weigh In On The Most Common Skin Care Mistakes (And How To Remedy Them)
Chances are you're making at least one of them.
5 Signs You’re Not Eating Enough Healthy Fat
Our favorite solution? More avocado, of course.
10 Healthier Dishes To Bring To A Summer Picnic
Because picnics don't need to just be baguettes and cheese.