11297 results for
A Look Into The Diet Of The Sexiest Top Chef Judge
Food expert, author and Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi has eaten pretty much everything. Today, she dishes on how she chooses to eat day-to-day, keeping...
These 8 Healthy Foods & Drinks Might Actually Be Sabotaging Your Digestion
Kombucha, quinoa, and water—say what???
Butternut Squash & Kale Quesadilla (It's Ridiculously Healthy!)
There's no such thing as having too many easy dishes you can quickly put on the dinner table on busy weeknights. Trouble is, fast and easy often...
Do This Tarot Reading On Yourself Today & Feel Beyond Empowered Tomorrow
Plus a spread for illumination and clarity.
What To Eat For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner If You're Trying To Go Gluten-Free
As private chef, I spend most of my days cooking for other people and rarely have time to sit down and eat a meal myself.
6 Simple Ways To Heal Yourself With Nature
A naturopathic practitioner explains.
This Is The Healthiest State In The Country. Here's Why
They see living healthy as something they *get* to do, not something they have to do.
I Tried A 'Natural' Butt Sheet Mask To See If The Hype Was Real
It was a very, um, cheeky experience.
How I Finally Made A Vegan Diet Work For Me
I don’t want to be sanctimonious. I’m not perfect. I have a favorite pair of leather boots. My own reasons for adopting a vegan lifestyle are some...
7 Things You Need To Know Today (February 28)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including going to the moon, sports bras, and living forever.
This Unexpected Thing Messes With Your Gut Health (And Has Nothing To Do With What You Eat)
Sadly, your microbiome doesn't appreciate those frequent flyer miles as much as you do.
How To Make Your Home More Mindful
Calm home, calm mind.
9 Post-Workout Snacks You Can Eat On The Go
Get from your workout to your next meal without the hangry.
Do This One Thing Every Day & Say Goodbye To Cellulite
How to make the ultimate cranberry tonic.
Spring Is Here! Here's What's In Season (And Exactly What To Do With It)
Farmers market, here we come.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (August 3, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including how beans can save us from climate change, the spice that could go in your medicine cabinet, and the...
The World Tiger Population Is On The Rise For The First Time In 100 Years
"We are making significant progress on one of the greatest comeback stories in conservation."
These 2 Secret Ingredients Let You Make A Healthy Dinner-Party-Worthy Meal In 10 Minutes Flat
Keep 'em on hand in your pantry.
How Your Food Choices Reflect Who You Are
In a world of unlimited options, how do you know which choices to make? There's no end to the variety and quality of the choices we have at our...