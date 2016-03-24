7396 results for

Why Eating For Your Microbiome Is The Key To A Healthy Weight

A successful weight-loss plan isn't just about the ratio of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. New research shows that our microbiome plays a pivotal...

#digestion #weight loss #health #microbiome
David Perlmutter, M.D.
March 24 2016
Food Trends
Personal Growth

I'm A Yoga Teacher. Here Are 5 Things Yoga Teachers Get Wrong ALL The Time

Teachers will tell people what they want to hear and usually sell them a product that might not deliver on its promises.

#fitness #yogis #yoga #realtalk: fitness
Ariana Rabinovitch
November 24 2015

What To Do Before & After Your Reiki Session For Optimal Energetic Healing

Many of my clients ask how they can best prepare for and receive the most benefits from their Reiki session.

#healing #reiki #journaling #spirituality #energy
Sharna Langlais
May 28 2015
Functional Food
Motivation

If You Don't Sweat When You Exercise, Are You Still Getting A Good Workout?

What to keep in mind the next time you're drenched after a workout.

#running #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
April 7 2017
Beauty

This One-Day Diet Will Eliminate Acne + Give You Clear, Glowing Skin

Including why you should reach for chocolate when a breakout does strike (no, really!)

#functional foods #acne #beauty #skin #food
Liz Moody
March 14 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health

The Single Most Effective Ayurvedic Practice for Your Mouth

If having a healthy mouth and brighter, whiter teeth is a priority for you, but ingesting carcinogens is not, you're going to love this.

#healing #Ayurveda #beauty #wellness #cleanse
Ashley Dentino
May 22 2012

5 Myths About Paleo

I may be a staunch vegan, but when I say some of my best friends are Paleo, I'm not kidding. Dave Asprey of the Bulletproof Diet (admittedly not...

#Paleo #study #food as medicine #heart disease #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 26 2015

10 Ways To Stop Stressing & Start Living Peacefully

If you’re anything like me, you might worry like it’s a second job: if the coffee is good or bad, if we'll get that promotion, and what diseases the...

#anxiety #stress #happiness #simplicity #fear
Tina Williamson
November 9 2013
Integrative Health

The Real Reason We Stay In Toxic Relationships + The Secret To Freeing Yourself For Good

"We may find some new scars, but we also unearth the best parts of ourselves—including our unbreakable will to survive."

#love #relationships #personal growth
Ojus Patel Desai
April 4 2017
Recipes
Women's Health

7 Science-Backed Things You Can Do To Reduce Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Science-backed ways to prevent breast cancer, including eating an anti-inflammatory diet, being aware of what kind of birth control you're using, and...

#inflammation #hormones #cancer
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 25 2018
Integrative Health
Beauty
Integrative Health
Food Trends

7 More Reasons To Drink Coconut Water

Coconut water is not only an incredibly popular thirst-quencher, but it packs quite the nutritional punch as well.

#superfoods
David Brown
April 4 2015