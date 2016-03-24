7396 results for
Why Eating For Your Microbiome Is The Key To A Healthy Weight
A successful weight-loss plan isn't just about the ratio of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. New research shows that our microbiome plays a pivotal...
7 Things To Keep In Mind About Exercise If You're Vegan
Yes, you can get enough protein on a vegan diet.
I'm A Yoga Teacher. Here Are 5 Things Yoga Teachers Get Wrong ALL The Time
Teachers will tell people what they want to hear and usually sell them a product that might not deliver on its promises.
What To Do Before & After Your Reiki Session For Optimal Energetic Healing
Many of my clients ask how they can best prepare for and receive the most benefits from their Reiki session.
I've Tried All The Calming Teas. These Are The Ones That Actually Help My Anxiety
You'll feel calm and Zen after a cup.
If You Don't Sweat When You Exercise, Are You Still Getting A Good Workout?
What to keep in mind the next time you're drenched after a workout.
This One-Day Diet Will Eliminate Acne + Give You Clear, Glowing Skin
Including why you should reach for chocolate when a breakout does strike (no, really!)
The Hormone-Balancing Turmeric Tonic This Thyroid Expert Swears By
Loaded with adaptogens and gut-soothing ingredients.
The Single Most Effective Ayurvedic Practice for Your Mouth
If having a healthy mouth and brighter, whiter teeth is a priority for you, but ingesting carcinogens is not, you're going to love this.
5 Myths About Paleo
I may be a staunch vegan, but when I say some of my best friends are Paleo, I'm not kidding. Dave Asprey of the Bulletproof Diet (admittedly not...
10 Ways To Stop Stressing & Start Living Peacefully
If you’re anything like me, you might worry like it’s a second job: if the coffee is good or bad, if we'll get that promotion, and what diseases the...
Yes, Take Probiotics When You're On Antibiotics. A Doc Explains How
Timing is everything!
The Real Reason We Stay In Toxic Relationships + The Secret To Freeing Yourself For Good
"We may find some new scars, but we also unearth the best parts of ourselves—including our unbreakable will to survive."
Here's How To Use Ayurvedic Wisdom To Tame Inflammation
Here's what modern medicine and Ayurveda agree on.
Banana Nice Cream Sundae For All Your Dessert (& Breakfast) Needs
Dessert or breakfast? You decide.
7 Science-Backed Things You Can Do To Reduce Your Risk Of Breast Cancer
Science-backed ways to prevent breast cancer, including eating an anti-inflammatory diet, being aware of what kind of birth control you're using, and...
Why You Crave Salty Snacks & What You Can Do About It
No. 2: You're missing minerals.
I'm Obsessed With Facial Stones: Here Are the Best-Kept Secrets
From hand massages to aromatherapy.
4 Things Your Tongue Can Tell You
Open wide, it's time to get weird!
7 More Reasons To Drink Coconut Water
Coconut water is not only an incredibly popular thirst-quencher, but it packs quite the nutritional punch as well.