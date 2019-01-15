7331 results for

Functional Food

Which Nuts Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking

Bet you can't guess which one came out on top.

#protein #fat
Liz Moody
March 28 2017
Recipes
Functional Food

How I Eat For Optimal Health: The Food Diary Of A Yogi

Ayurveda teaches us that our digestive strength defines the quality of our health.

#nutrition #personal growth #yoga
Yogi Cameron
March 22 2014
Outdoors

8 Runners On What They Eat For Breakfast

Yes, coffee is included.

#running
Leigh Weingus
March 27 2017
Personal Growth
Women's Health

7 Science-Backed Things You Can Do To Reduce Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Science-backed ways to prevent breast cancer, including eating an anti-inflammatory diet, being aware of what kind of birth control you're using, and...

#inflammation #hormones #cancer
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 25 2018
Food Trends

What Exactly Is Chlorophyll Water—And Is It Worth The Hype?

Here's why some practitioners recommend this green plant pigment.

#functional nutrition #drinks
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 28 2019

Is It Better To Eat Paleo Or Vegan? Dr. Mark Hyman Explains

With all the hype around Paleo and vegan diets, ever wondered what's the best way to eat? Dr. Mark Hyman, founder and medical director of the...

#Paleo #nutrition #vegan #food
mindbodygreen
August 6 2014
Healthy Weight
Recipes

Vegan Peppermint Ice Cream

The clean, cooling flavor of peppermint is a winner in the hot summer months.

#dessert #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Jeff Rogers
May 4 2014
Recipes

The Inflammation-Fighting Nutrients Your Body Needs

Food is your inflammation fighter. In fact, the foods you eat will either help feed inflammation or extinguish it.

#healing #nutrition #food as medicine #inflammation #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 12 2016
Beauty

4 Yoga Poses That Come With Some Serious Beauty Benefits

Here are my top 4 powerful yoga asanas that offer some serious beauty benefits.

#yoga
Sara Quiriconi
April 26 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health

DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Relieve Seasonal Allergies

Got the sniffles? Use your thumb or index finger to press and hold each one for five seconds.

#allergies #stress #reflexology #relaxation
Laura Norman, M.S., LMT
May 15 2015
Nature

An Autumn Equinox Ritual That Pulls Its Power From The Elements

Once again, we acknowledge a moment of balance with the fall equinox.

#COVID-19 #crystals #journaling #essential oils #Journey
Barbara Biziou
September 21
Beauty

This Energy-Shifting Beauty Elixir Makes You Zen & Glowy

Amethyst is known as the master stone, a crystal renowned for healing and skin-soothing benefits.

#crystals #beauty #mind body connection
Debra Haugen
April 24 2017
Beauty

Lemon-Ginger Hand Scrub For Dry Winter Skin

Create this hand scrub with common kitchen items.

#beauty #skin #organic
Annie Yates
November 21 2014